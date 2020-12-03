With so much uncertainty leading up to this weekend’s start of the season for the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team, Taylor Wagner figures he’s got an ace in the hole.
Eight seniors.
“I like the experience,” he said. “It’s nice going in knowing a lot of these kids have been through the battles. We’ve added some nice pieces to our team and I’m anxious to see how we’re able to use them and how they can help us win ballgames this year.
“I have fun with this team. They’re fun to be around they work hard. As a coach, it takes a little pressure off me because they go out and do it. You don’t have to talk about it too much. It’s going to be one of those things where this team continues to grow. Even though we lost a couple and added a few, the team’s changed, I think, and everybody’s got a new role or enhanced the role they had last year.”
One of those enhanced roles is Dani Turner, the guard who achieved All-America status despite not starting all season. She scored 15.8 points a game, with another senior guard, Kylyn Rigsby, averaging 11.4 a game.
Kelsey Siemons (9.5 points, 4.2 rebounds) returns at forward, along with Sophie Anderson and Sierra McNicol, two blue-collar, defensive-minded players. All are seniors with plenty of playing time.
The biggest spot to replace is at point guard, where Sydni Brandon ran the show, but 5-6 redshirt sophomore Natalie Bartle, who missed all of last season with a foot injury, is healthy again.
Because he had so many players returning, Wagner added only four players to the mix, 6-1 junior Monica Brooks, a transfer from Central Community College (Nebraska), and three freshmen.
“I’ve got a good feeling of what we can do,” Wagner said. “We’ve got some new players coming in, Natalie’s coming back from her injury, so there’s a good core group that’s played some big games. Some girls who didn’t play as much last year got a lot better and are ready to play some more minutes.”
Sophie Hadid, one of the freshmen, was a little wide-eyed early, but the newcomers have caught on quickly. The 5-11 guard out of Fort Collins was quick to realize defense determines playing time. And as much as the seniors want a third straight conference title, the freshmen want to start their careers with a title.
“From day one, the upperclassmen were telling us, ‘We’re hungry, we want to play,’ especially with what happened to them last year,” Hadid said. “Just raising the bar, and we know that we have to work for it.”
With a conference-only schedule, the games that help get the jitters out weren’t played, but that’s where the experience factor comes in.
“At this point usually, counting exhibitions and scrimmages, we’ve gone eight, nine, 10 games,” Wagner said. “I think it was good for the girls to get excited to play someone else. Really the big thing for me, I just wanted a team to expose us. We can say it all we want in practice but until another team does something to us and exploits us a little bit I don’t think the girls really listen to me that well. It’s fun for them to go out and compete. That was kind of normal for them.”
Any kind of normalcy these days is welcome.
“We’re excited we’re able to play games. I feel like this team is hungry to win another championship,” McNicol said. “We know how it feels to do that and what it took to get there. That feeling is something I want these underclassmen to experience and we all want to experience it again. We’re happy to be on the court and grateful to be playing with each other.”
No fans will be allowed at the games this weekend, so the energy from some of the biggest crowds in the RMAC the Mavericks feed off of will have to come from the bench and one another.
It’s been that way from the start of practice, and Wagner has told the players time and time again that they’re going to have to handle the ups and downs like never before, insisting the teams that are the toughest mentally will be the most successful.
“We rely on each other for the most part,” McNicol said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen, so we have to have the mentality we’re going to play and whatever comes our way we have to handle adversity. That’s something every team has to go through. We just stay hungry at practice; you never know.”