Josh Elvir hit a pair of home runs to lift the Grand Junction Rockies to an 11-6 victory Wednesday night over the Missoula Paddleheads in Missoula, Montana.
Elvir, who drove in five runs, singled home two in the third inning, helping the Rockies (34-23, 8-2) take a 5-1 lead on Missoula (41-17, 6-4), the first-half champion of the Pioneer League North Division.
Grand Junction has won four in a row and eight of its past 10 to open a 2 1/2 game lead on Ogden in the overall standings in the South Division. The Rockies have a four-game lead on Boise in the second half. Ogden won the first-half title and is guaranteed a spot in the playoffs in September.
Dondrei Hubbard singled home two runs in the third and another scored when Vinny Esposito reached on an error.
Esposito singled with two out in the fifth and came home on Elvir's first home run, giving GJ a 7-4 lead. After picking up another run in the seventh, Elvir hit a leadoff home run in the eighth. Austin Elder doubled home Nate Scantlin, who walked, and Luke Roskan singled, scoring Elder with another insurance run.
Elvir went 3 for 4 and raised his batting average to .370 with five home runs. Hubbard drove in two runs, giving him 57.
Brett Matthews (3-1) allowed five runs on seven hits through five innings, with three strikeouts and one walk. Tyler Johnson, the fourth GJ pitcher of the night, threw two shutout innings, allowing only two hits. Elder doubled twice, and the Rockies had six extra-base hits in their 16-hit attack.