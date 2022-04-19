Fruita Monument High School was searching for stability in the girls basketball program when it hired Michael Wells as its third head coach in three years in 2013.
What the school got was one of the most successful coaching runs the Grand Valley has ever seen.
Nine years, seven Sweet 16 appearances, six Southwestern League titles and six SWL coach of the year awards later, Wells is moving on.
“I think in today's day and age, nine years as a coach at one school is a long time. I’ve put in a lot of time and energy to build the program,” Wells told The Daily Sentinel. “At the end of every season, I recharge my batteries for a week or so. Every year it gets a little hard to recharge. I just didn’t feel like I could give the kids what they deserve anymore."
Wells coached both his daughters, Kenzie and Kylie, and now he plans to watch his son take to the court.
“I want to watch my son Jhet play more. I have been dad and coach for so long, now I just want to be dad.”
Wells said he applied for 52 coaching jobs before Fruita took a chance on him. He returned the favor by going 161-56 overall and 58-16 in SWL play.
Fruita announced Wells’ decision in a Tuesday news release.
The Wells era got off to a less-than-ideal start when he was hired shortly prior to the start of the season. That inaugural squad went 10-14 and 6-4 in the SWL. It was the first losing season Fruita had in four years but it would be the last of Wells’ tenure.
After a 25-point playoff loss, Fruita came back the next season with a 15-11 record and a run to the Sweet 16 in the 5A postseason. Wells’ first of five 20-plus win seasons came in 2015-16 and also ended in a Sweet 16 loss, as did the following season.
He finally led a Fruita team to the next round when in the 2017-18 campaign the Wildcats beat Denver East 57-33 in front of a home crowd to advance to the Great Eight.
“That’s one I’ll always remember,” Wells said. “There was a photo of me hugging Riley Snyder, (daughter) Kenzie and some of those seniors. We finally broke through and there was a big sense of relief.”
Although the season ended in a heartbreaking six-point loss to Fossil Ridge, and with the graduation of a slew of key players, Fruita continued the winning tradition and returned to the Great Eight in 2020.
Wells had a penchant for developing talent in the program. Whenever a group of seniors departed, he always had another crop of players ready to take over. The Wildcats had 28 All-SWL selections in Wells’ tenure.
Wells' competitive fire could often be seen with him roaming courtside, shouting and encouraging players. And his players usually always responded with an equally tenacious effort.
His teams were known for its defensive tenacity and overall strong fundamental basketball.
“Everyone always wrote us off. ‘Oh, Fruita had too many kids graduate, they won’t be back this year’ and we always kept winning,” he said.
In Wells’ final season, Fruita went 21-4 and was undefeated in the league. Those Wildcats were defensively stout and had a committee scoring approach on offense. The inconsistent offense hurt in the playoffs and the Wildcats lost in the second round to Doherty.
Wells said he's content with moving on. He has other ventures in life on top of feeling some burnout.
There's no concrete timetable on finding a replacement since Wells just notified the school of his departure, Fruita athletic director Denny Squibb said.
Wells' successor will have big shoes to fill.
“Michael has been nothing but outstanding for us. We’ve gained a lot of respect for Michael and what he has done with the program," Squibb said. "We had a solid program before him but he made it a good and great program. We’re indebted for him what he has done. Michael will go down as (a Fruita Monument athletics legend)."
Fruita had success before Wells and Squibb is confident that it will after, especially with the foundation he left for the program.
"I don’t know 100% what’s next. I’m looking forward to the role of dad. I’m not looking or pursuing any coaching jobs. If I wanted to stay a coach I would have stayed here. I have coached for 23 years, so half of my life,” he said. “I just want to thank the community for all of the support over the years.”