What once was rumor became reality in 2021.
Because of declining enrollments, Hotchkiss and Paonia high schools, only nine miles apart, are now one.
Other factors for the merger, beyond fewer students, is the cost of maintaining two high schools. By combining, the school district saves nearly $750,000 per year, students have access to more elective courses and more staff was retained.
North Fork High School, the new consolidated school, is located in the former Hotchkiss High School, because of Hotchkiss’ central location to surrounding communities. Paonia High School was converted to a K-8 school.
The North Fork Miners’ wrestling team, featuring team colors of red and black — primary colors for both schools — will be led by former Paonia coach Nate Wiggins.
In 1981, there were five mines operating in the Paonia area. Both schools, linked by the North Fork of the Gunnison River, had a combined enrollment of 459. Currently only one mine is functioning and enrollment at North Fork is about 300.
Historically both schools have put up impressive numbers on the mat.
In the past 10 seasons, both schools combined to finish top 10 in state competition 15 times. Recently both wrestled in Class 2A, however, from the 2011-12 through the 2014-15 season, Hotchkiss competed as one of the smaller enrollment Class 3A schools, but still managed to finish 10th in 2012-13.
North Fork will be a 2A school this season.
Jointly, Paonia’s Eagles and Hotchkiss’ Bulldogs had eight state team titles and 62 individual titlists. Both numbers are good enough to be all-time top 10 statewide. Paonia won Class 2A titles in 2006, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 39 Eagles won individual crowns. It was 1966, 2000 and 2004 when Hotchkiss earned their Division II and Class 3A state titles. The Bulldogs had 23 individual champions.
For Paonia, the decade between 2010 to 2019 was remarkable. They won the state team title three times, were second once, finished in the top-three seven times and 1had 4 individual state title winners. Only 5A Pomona had more success in the same time period.
MEMORABLE MOMENTS
There have been many memorable moments for both schools.
In 1966, Hotchkiss qualified only four wrestlers for the state tournament at Aurora Hinkley High School. Returning champion Wray took nine and perennial power Steamboat Springs qualified seven.
The odds were not in Hotchkiss’ favor, but coach Ted Dorr, a former two-time state champion for Steamboat Springs, was determined to get the most from his quartet. All four placed and the 38 points scored by the Bulldogs was the lowest total by a winning team in Division II history (1957-68).
The 2013-14 season opened with Paonia as returning state champion. “On the Mat’s” Tim Yount had Paonia and Arvada West as favorites to win state titles. Both proved Yount correct by capturing 2A and 5A titles, respectively.
In a classic David versus Goliath scenario, big-city Class 5A Arvada West made the trek to small mountain town Paonia for a duel.
Arvada West assistant coach Mark Schmidt was instrumental in setting up the duel, which was wrestled the night before the Warrior Classic — the Western Slope’s largest tournament.
“We’d go to the Warrior, and the night before we would do nothing. Paonia was the defending state champion so we said, ‘let’s go over early and duel Paonia, if they will duel us,’ ” Schmidt said. “I have been involved with Brighton and Centaurus duels and there would be so many people we’d have to close the gym down. But this duel that night just had something to it.
“Number one, we were the big boys. We were 5A, we had a couple thousand kids in the high school and Paonia maybe had 150 kids.”
Paonia jumped out to a 6-0 lead in front of a riled-up crowd. But Arvada West took control of the duel, building a 27-12 advantage. Paonia victories in five of the final six matches closed the gap, but not enough. Final score, Arvada West 33, Paonia 30.
“What I think is so great, is that you had this big school against this tiny, little school. We came out on top, thank God,” Schmidt said. “Paonia would have been one of the top teams in the 5A state tournament that year for sure. It was just fun. The gym was electrified with standing-room only (crowd).
“And also how Paonia treated us. (Paonia coach) Andy (Pipher) gave us shirts before the duel and fed us after. And it was just like, wow, this is the way high school sports should be. They treated us like kings. I have been involved in many high school duels, and that was one of my most memorable of all time.
“The fans were just so knowledgeable. We really didn’t put much emphasis on the Warrior, we put the emphasis on the duel. Because we kinda knew that’s where people were gonna look at us.”
A total of 11 current or future state champions competed that evening — five for Arvada West and six for Paonia. The only matchup of state champions occurred at 160 pounds where Arvada West’s Taylor Bergquist defeated Zach Milner 8-5. Two days later, Bergquist would squeak out a 4-2 victory over Milner in the Warrior Classic finals.
Surprisingly at the Warrior Classic, Rocky Mountain won one of the most closely contested competition in tournament history. Rocky Mountain scored 193 points followed by Paonia with 191 and Arvada West was third with 184.5.
Paonia proved it could more than hold its own with bigger schools by winning Warrior Classic titles in 2005 and 2012.
Arvada West wasn’t the only Front Range wrestling power willing to travel west to test their mettle. In 2004, Broomfield, a school with four state titles, ventured to Hotchkiss for a scrimmage. Teams like Broomfield and Arvada West just didn’t find tough competition, they also experienced Western Slope hospitality.
“Think about how many teams that would go all the way over from Denver to Hotchkiss, but we wanted to wrestle the best,” said Schmidt, who was Broomfield’s coach in 2004. “We arrived in Hotchkiss, they put us up in a hotel, we scrimmaged and they had a dinner for us afterwards. Then Saturday morning they had breakfast for us and we scrimmaged again. Just the way those people are. That’s why I love the Western Slope so much.”
THE PIPHERS
It’s impossible to write about Hotchkiss and Paonia wrestling without mentioning the Pipher family.
First in the long line of state champions was Paonia’s Curly Pipher in 1975. His cousins Chuck, Andy and Clint would follow suit with titles of their own between 1980 and 1990 for Hotchkiss. Chuck, a two-time champion, was voted the 1985 outstanding wrestler.
In 1996, Chuck began a 10-year run as head coach for Hotchkiss succeeding Bobby Reed. Reed was a two-time state champion for Paonia and father of the Eagles’ four-time champion, Jesse.
Chuck guided the Bulldogs to state team titles in 2000 and 2004, when he also coached his son, Charlie, to a state title.
Andy’s son Bo would etch a prominent place in history, becoming a three-time champion wrestling for his father, who coached Paonia from 1997-2018. Andy was at the helm for the school’s five state titles.
Hotchkiss against Paonia carried a little more incentive for the Pipher’s.
“The gym was full. You not only had the rivalry of Hotchkiss and Paonia, but Andy I were coaching against each other,” Chuck Pipher recalled. “We got after each other for sure. But realistically once it is over, you love it and brag about it, but other than that, it’s over.
“(The fans) were friendly. There were definitely some excited dads, some of the ranchers and coal miners. There was a lot of talk at the mines.”
Did the entire Pipher clan feel caught in the middle over who to root for?
“Andy had his family and they cheered for him, and I had my girls and Charlie and they cheered for me. That’s the way it was,” Chuck said.
Chuck and Andy didn’t share a whole lot of wrestling tips.
“Maybe a little bit. But it was an ongoing chess match,” Chuck said. “Hey, if they do this, we gotta do this. If they do this, we gotta do this. If there were pointers, its was pretty much on other opponents. ‘Hey, we wrestled that guy and he is tough on his feet.’
“No doubt 2004 was super special, because my son was a senior and we wound up winning state. That was a pretty big, pretty awesome to see your son be part of that.
“(As for the merger) I’m all for it. I get that communities and school districts have to do what they’re doing. Consolidating, the funding and after COVID, I support that. I know a lot of parents don’t like it. I think the kids will accept it better than the parents.”
FINAL CHAMPIONS
Paonia’s final state champion, Anthony Miller, overcame a life-threatening accident the summer before his senior year. A dirt bike crash resulted in months of rehabilitation after coming out of a coma and dealing with COVID. Miller had six broken bones and twice his brain bled. Some questioned his survival, much less the ability to compete again. Football was out, but as he improved, wrestling was a possibility.
“Whenever I first woke up from the coma that they had me in, I planned on wrestling since then, cause I really didn’t know what was happening,” Miller said.
Did Miller feel pressure to be the last Paonia state champion?
“It was actually one of our main jokes, me and my coaches had. They kept calling me the ‘last champion,’ ” Miller said. “And then I qualified for state and made it to the finals. And we were like, man, this might not be a joke anymore. And then I won it. And it has been the saying ever since. I had it on my graduation hat.”
The merger caught Miller off guard.
“I was really surprised that they actually decided to do it,” he said. “Just cause a lot of times in past, when they had tried, there had been people against it. Even though it was one of the better things to decide on.”
For Hotchkiss’ Traycer Hall, reaching the podium’s top step at state had been a childhood dream.
“I didn’t feel any added pressure being Hotchkiss’ last state champion. It had been one of my goals since I was very little,” Hall said.
“For me, I was a senior so it (the merger) didn’t really affect me too much. But my dad is a teacher here in Hotchkiss and I have three little siblings coming up so that kinda hit me. I can definitely see the opportunity in it, combining for more competitive rooms.”
What happened to all those state competition trophies?
A committee composed of students, alumni, staff and community members formed to present ideas to the school board to determine how to preserve the memorabilia and memories of each high school.
First-, second-, third- and fourth-place Colorado High School Activities Association trophies are displayed at North Fork. A large digital kiosk is planned for the commons area at North Fork to recognize individual accomplishments, both academic and athletic. Banners in the gymnasium list state championships of former Hotchkiss and Paonia teams. The red banners have white lettering for Hotchkiss and black lettering for Paonia. Plans are also underway for banners to recognize individual state champions as well.
If space is available, community museums in Paonia and Hotchkiss could display non-CHSAA related awards.
Ultimately, former Paonia and Hotchkiss students — now North Fork Miners — will have to leave any hint of rivalry behind and forge a new beginning.
■
