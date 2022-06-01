Erie freshman leads 4A state golf tourney By SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Jun 1, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print MCKENZIE LANGE/The Daily SentinelPalisade’s Ali Seriani tees off on the first hole at Tiara Rado Golf Course on Tuesday during the first round of the Class 4A state tournament. MCKENZIE LANGE Facebook Twitter Email Print Erie freshman Hadley Ashton shot a 3-over-par 74 on Tuesday to take a one-shot lead in the Class 4A state tournament at Tiara Rado Golf Course.Ashton had two birdies on the back nine and leads another freshman, Windsor’s Macy Kleve, entering today’s second and final round. Erie leads the team race by 11 shots.Palisade junior Ally Seriani shot a 109 in the first round and Montrose’s Kendyll Bernatis shot a 105.In the Class 5A tournament at the Olde Course in Loveland, Valor Christian’s Elle Higgins shot an even-par 72, making four birdies on the back nine, and leads by two shots.Fruita Monument’s Cierra Noetzelmann shot a 91 and Grand Junction’s Stefani Mendez shot a 114. Facebook Twitter Email Print Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you More from this section Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney killed in car accident MU softball assistant coach Transue resigns Deshaun Watson faces 23rd civil lawsuit for sexual misconduct Day Precip Temp Tue 1% 47° 72° Tue Tuesday 72°/47° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 05:50:47 AM Sunset: 08:33:25 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: ENE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Wed 0% 49° 80° Wed Wednesday 80°/49° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:50:23 AM Sunset: 08:34:07 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: NNE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Clear. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 56° 87° Thu Thursday 87°/56° Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:50:01 AM Sunset: 08:34:48 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: NNE @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 0% 58° 89° Fri Friday 89°/58° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:49:40 AM Sunset: 08:35:28 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: SW @ 13 mph UV Index: 7 High Friday Night Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 0% 63° 89° Sat Saturday 89°/63° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:49:22 AM Sunset: 08:36:07 PM Humidity: 13% Wind: WSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Mostly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 0% 61° 89° Sun Sunday 89°/61° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:49:05 AM Sunset: 08:36:44 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: WSW @ 14 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 6% 55° 84° Mon Monday 84°/55° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 05:48:50 AM Sunset: 08:37:20 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: NNW @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low around 55F. N winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business