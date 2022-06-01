053122-4agolf-ml

MCKENZIE LANGE/The Daily Sentinel

Palisade’s Ali Seriani tees off on the first hole at Tiara Rado Golf Course on Tuesday during the first round of the Class 4A state tournament.

 MCKENZIE LANGE

Erie freshman Hadley Ashton shot a 3-over-par 74 on Tuesday to take a one-shot lead in the Class 4A state tournament at Tiara Rado Golf Course.

Ashton had two birdies on the back nine and leads another freshman, Windsor’s Macy Kleve, entering today’s second and final round. Erie leads the team race by 11 shots.

Palisade junior Ally Seriani shot a 109 in the first round and Montrose’s Kendyll Bernatis shot a 105.

In the Class 5A tournament at the Olde Course in Loveland, Valor Christian’s Elle Higgins shot an even-par 72, making four birdies on the back nine, and leads by two shots.

Fruita Monument’s Cierra Noetzelmann shot a 91 and Grand Junction’s Stefani Mendez shot a 114.