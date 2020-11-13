Malakhi Espinosa wasted little time Thursday night putting quickness to use.
The sophomore quarterback broke free for 20 yards on the first play of the game, setting the tone for a night. Espinosa ran for 132 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to a 42-0 win over Eagle Valley at Stocker Stadium.
Palisade made its final case for the eight-team postseason a convincing one. If the Bulldogs’ season is done, though, this group of players went out as big winners.
“(If this is the last time this group plays together), they’ll always remember it,” coach Joe Ramunno said. “We felt great about this game. In my opinion, high school football is the most important time in a kid’s life. The memories that they take from this are the most memorable of their lifetimes.”
Espinosa started under center and senior Gabe Harrison — who started the first four games of the season at QB — played tight end because a couple of starters had to quarantine. Ramunno praised Harrison’s selflessness and rewarded him with a few carries.
On the first drive, five different Bulldogs (4-2, 4-1 3A Western Slope Conference) touched the ball on the 12-play drive, culminating in a 6-yard touchdown run up the middle for Espinosa.
Espinosa threw an interception deep in Eagle Valley (1-3, 0-3 WSC) territory to end Palisade’s next drive, but he bounced right back. On the next drive, he kept the ball on an option, juked to the left to shake a couple of defenders and raced to the end zone for a 33-yard score and a 14-0 lead.
“It was pretty fun, pretty interesting overall,” Espinosa said. “I tried to lead the team the best I could and I think I did a pretty good job of that today... Next year, I’ll be wherever they want me to be. I’ll lead the team no matter what, wherever I am.”
The rest of the first half belonged Caleb Hicks. The running back scored a 7-yard touchdown early in the second quarter after spinning past a couple of defenders near the line of scrimmage. He started the next drive with an 18-yard burst before breaking free a few plays later for a 49-yard touchdown up the middle, giving Palisade a 28-0 lead at halftime.
Hicks finished the game with 144 yards on 11 carries. Julio Rodriguez, who scored in the fourth quarter, added 71 yards on the ground. As a team, Palisade ran for 407 yards.
A dominant defense complemented the Bulldogs’ effective running game.
Boosted by a couple of big sacks, Palisade limited Eagle Valley to 7 yards of offense in the first half and 78 for the game. Jayse Bush picked off two Will Geiman passes before halftime and Alexander Everett hauled in another interception in the third quarter.
“We just played the best football that we can,” Bush said. “We were coached all week to play the zone schemes that we were playing and the blitz packages we had. The coaches put a great game plan in and we performed really well.”
Because of COVID-19, each classification of the Colorado High School Activities Association football playoffs will only consist of eight teams decided by the CHSAA Seeding Index, first implemented last season. It uses four sources of data: CHSAA Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) rankings, the CHSAANow Coaches Poll, Maxpreps Rankings and Packard Ratings.
The Bulldogs entered this week’s slate of games No. 9 in the Seeding Index, one spot outside of the postseason. Now, after a decisive win, all Ramunno and his players can do is hope they get the help they need in front of them.
Another obstacle Palisade could face should it make the field, however, is Mesa County’s ever-increasing regulations because of rising coronavirus cases. Thursday was the last night that football, either regulation or practice, was allowed in the county.
“We just found out right at the end of school today that Mesa County was shutting down and we were shutting down school,” Ramunno said. “There’s going to be even more challenges ahead if we have the opportunity to play... It’s just been a hectic year. It’s been a roller coaster from way back when this thing started. I’m just proud of them and happy that we got to play six games.”