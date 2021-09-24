Twice, it was a juke inside to the right as he chugged along through open space.
Another time, it was being stonewalled, only to keep pushing before somehow finding a gap.
Later, he gave a juke to the left a try.
Malakhi Espinosa’s touchdowns weren’t lacking in style. The Palisade High School football team, in general, wasn’t lacking in style either. Espinosa ran for five touchdowns, wowing the Stocker Stadium crowd on four of them, in a 42-21 victory over Conifer on Thursday night.
“All the credit goes to my line and my running backs,” Espinosa said. “They’re the ones that set up the holes. Overall, everything is on them.”
Conifer (2-3) struck first when a methodical drive ended in a sneak for a score by quarterback Zach Zalfa. Palisade (3-2) responded. Rhett Ward ran for 9yards to convert a fourth and short and then broke free for a 24-yard rumble before Espinosa kept the ball while running left, cut to the right to evade a defender and scored from 16 yards out.
Midway through the second quarter, the Bulldogs once again found chunks of running room. Franklin Barks ran for 15 yards and Ward powered up the middle for 14 to set up Espinosa’s 43-yard touchdown run to give Palisade a 14-7 lead.
It was a nearly identical run to his first score, with the only difference being how far he had to run after juking to the right.
“It’s just instinct. I’ve been blessed with these God-given abilities and it’s just instinct for me,” Espinosa said. “I’ve worked so hard on (those moves and instincts).”
Conifer fumbled the ball at its own 42 on the next series. Ward, who ran for 92 yards on 12 carries, fell on the ball, the most significant play for the Bulldogs' defense all night.
With 36 seconds to go until halftime, Espinosa cashed in on that turnover. He ran right and was met by a host of linemen, only to use his 5-foot-6-inch frame to squeeze through the chaos and score from 12 yards out. Palisade went to the locker room up 21-7 and would lead by at least two touchdowns the rest of the night.
“That was probably the turning point to this game, when that fumble happened, because we got our momentum back up and going, and we never let off again,” Ward said.
The Bulldogs received the opening kickoff of the second half and it didn’t take long for them to build on the momentum with which they had ended the first half. The Lobos kicked deep right to Barks, who got some key blocks up the middle and made his way right for an 80-yard return and a 28-7 lead.
Conifer pulled within 28-14 on an 18-yard touchdown reception Gauge Womack and had the ball with a chance to cut the lead to one touchdown, but the Lobos went three-and-out with that chance.
Early in the fourth quarter, Espinosa increased Palisade's advantage with a 24-yard touchdown run, this time juking left to find separation to make it 35-14. Later in the fourth quarter, he plunged in from 2 yards out for his fifth touchdown of the game, making it 42-14.
Espinosa ran for 123 of Palisade’s 302 yards and also completed one pass for 27 yards. The Bulldogs held Conifer to 67 yards rushing.
For the Bulldogs, who have had an unsteady start to the season, the beatdown of Conifer to move above .500 is a promising way to enter a bye week before Western Slope League play begins.
“We needed to execute and we did so much better with that,” said Palisade coach Joe Ramunno. “We played better up front, that was a big thing, but Malakhi really led things and did a super job of reading it and taking what’s given. We could have done a lot of other things, but I was proud of him, the way he responded and led this group.”