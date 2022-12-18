JP Espinoza needed to overcome a familiar foe in order to win the 113-pound championship at the Warrior Classic on Saturday
The Central High School sophomore faced Fruita Monument’s Geno Gallegos, who pinned Espinoza the last time they met.
This time, Espinoza was ready for Gallegos’ aggressiveness and won an 8-4 decision to become one of two District 51 title winners in the largest high school wrestling tournament in Western Colorado. Fruita Monument’s Dylan Chelewski was the other D51 champion.
“I didn’t place in the Warrior last year, so to be able to come back and win, it’s awesome,” Espinoza said.
Espinoza started the day with a pin in 1 minute, 27 seconds against Trevor Angus of Uintah, Utah. Gallegos, who also finished second in last year’s Warrior, pinned Fort Lupton’s Donovan Birmingham in 5 minutes, 3 seconds
That set the stage for the long-awaited Warrior rematch.
Gallegos wasted no time going after Espinoza and scored a two-point takedown 96 seconds into the match. In the second period, Espinoza got on the board with points off a caution on Gallegos and a nearfall.
Espinoza was unable to pin Gallegos but was able to gain momentum by putting Gallegos in a basket.
“I was trying to pin him when I had in that basket but his elbow slipped out so I got back on top and made sure I didn’t give up any points,” Espinoza said. “He’s aggressive and likes to take low shots in a low stance. So, I try to match his stance and stay aggressive with him.”
Staying low allowed Espinoza to be prepared for any low shots Gallegos took and block them with his head and arms.
In the final period, Espinoza added to his lead with an escape, a takedown and a late reversal for good measure. In the latest On the Mat rankings, Espinoza is ranked 13th and Gallegos is seventh.
“I was making sure that I kept a low stance, stayed aggressive and got some low shots and score more points,” Espinoza said. “Usually I try to be as aggressive as much as possible, but also let back a little bit when you’re ahead on points. Calm down, get your energy back and then get back at it.”
Espinoza was one of two Central wrestlers in a final but the only one to win. Jaysten Sanchez placed second at 175 pounds.
Espinoza said he feels more confident and stronger as a sophomore and his coach Clint Trujillo can attest to that.
“He’s one of two or three kids I know who have put the most time in on the mat in the offseason,” Trujillo said. “He was at every weight training, every practice, every clinic, every camp we went to. He was there for everything.”
