Vinny Esposito's three-run home run in the fifth inning lifted the Grand Junction Rockies to an 8-4 victory over Ogden on Saturday night at Suplizio Field.
The win evened the six-game series between the top two teams in the Pioneer League South Division at two games each. The Rockies pulled within one-half game of the Raptors in the overall standings, but have a two-game lead early in the second half of the season. Ogden won the first-half title to secure a spot in the playoffs.
Esposito hit his 13th home run of the season and now has 53 RBI, one behind Dondrei Hubbard.
Josh Elvir doubled home a pair of runs in ta three-run third inning for the Rockies (31-23, 5-2) to erase a 2-0 deficit. Hubbard singled home an insurance run in the seventh.
Robbie Baker pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning to prevent the Raptors from coming back. Ogden (32-23, 3-4) had a chance in the eighth when Jakob Goldfarb singled, but he was thrown out by Hubbard trying to stretch his hit into a double. David Mayberry walked, but Tyler Johnson struck out Nick Michaels before yielding to Baker in the ninth.
Jimmy Dobrash, a 2021 graduate of Metro State, earned his first professional victory, pitching 6 1/3 innings, striking out five and not walking a batter. He allowed four runs on five hits.