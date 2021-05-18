The Rifle Bears won a state football championship on Saturday.
Yep, May 15, a state title game was played.
Thanks to COVID-19, the world of sports, especially high school sports, has been turned upside down, inside out and tossed around like a dryer sheet.
Now, the football season is finally over, and Rifle has a shiny football trophy to put in the case along with its 2004, 1972 and 1960 football title trophies.
They earned it. Any team that wins a state title or even makes the title game earns it. They earn it with hard work, improvement, a little luck and perfect circumstances.
Many are now scoffing at Rifle’s spring state title, which came with a 35-34 win over The Classical Academy on Saturday.
Fewer teams than the fall season, thus a lower competition level. It’s not the same, some say, they didn’t earn it.
OK, it wasn’t the same, but they did earn it.
Back in the fall, the Colorado High School Activities Association gave schools and school districts the choice to play football in the fall or spring. Most chose the fall.
The kids didn’t have a say; all they were happy about was they got to play football.
“It’s been a completely different experience playing in the spring. I’m just so proud of everyone of my brothers. Just to stay together and keep fighting, and keep going,” said Embrey Martino after the Bears’ win over Glenwood Springs in the semifinals.
Martino had a huge 70-year TD run in the state title game. Memories of that run, that game and that state title may never vanish.
The spring high school football season didn’t have as many teams as the fall, they even had less games, but it was still football and every victory was earned.
It’s sad to think about those people who might scoff and provide a proverbial eye roll over Rifle’s state spring football title.
Don’t tell that to the kids who cried tears of joy after that Glenwood win to earn a shot at the state title.
High school sports are all about memories, and these memories might even be a little stronger for these Rifle teammates.
When asked about the difference between spring and fall football, they all said the same thing. Sure there are differences, like smaller crowds and more heat. But they all agreed on one thing: It’s still football.
“My team has really come together; we’re a really close-knit team. I couldn’t ask for a better team,” said senior linebacker Josh Straw after the Glenwood game.
COVID impacted every single team in some way — fall and spring. For Rifle, a state title seemed more unlikely than a bear taking a winter stroll.
Head coach Todd Casebier took over the team in January. He hired a new staff, implemented a new system for the players and they started playing in March.
“They lost their coach, Coach (Damon) Wells had been there a long time,” Casebier said after the Glenwood game. “Our kids have overcome a lot. Anybody that plays spring football or fall football during COVID have dealt with a lot.
“The kids bought in and we felt like we would get better through the season, and that’s what happened.”
The Glenwood win was Casebier’s 200th win, but after that win, in typical coach fashion, he was already focused on the title game.
“Now it’s all about 201.”
Rifle won three close games to take the spring state title — a 28-20 win over The Academy, the heart-stopping 20-17 overtime win over Glenwood that came on a 1-yard TD run by Toto Fletchall on fourth down, then the 35-34 win over The Classical Academy to bring the trophy home.
These players and coaches, this team, had a dream season in the middle of the nightmare of a pandemic.
Football is the ultimate team sport. A weak link can ruin everything. That sense of team and not wanting to let your teammates down creates a powerful bond.
“Spring football is different. I’m just glad that we got a season, and I got to play with my teammates,” Fletchall said, his voice choked with emotion after the Glenwood game.
Straw was also emotional after the semifinal win.
“It’s unimaginable to lose a coach you’ve had for three years, a coach that’s taken us to the playoffs every year; I mean it’s just been a surreal experience, with COVID, a reduced amount of games …”
Then his face brightened as a smile grew larger and larger.
“To be honest, we like to joke around and call Rifle the scrapyard team because we just have a bunch of misfits on this team, no real athletes, just a bunch of junkyard players, but we’ve come a long way. We’ve put in the work together; we’re just a close-knit group and we can’t be torn apart.”
A team that wasn’t torn apart regardless of all the challenges and circumstances they faced.
This team faced the circumstances that came with spring football, they accepted every challenge, they got better as the season went on and they won the Class 3A state title.
Don’t tell them they didn’t earn it. Don’t tell them that it’s tainted.
Tell them one thing: Congratulations!