Organizing the largest sporting event in town during a global pandemic, with ever-changing county guidelines was no easy task.
Darren Coltrinari, part of the operations team, drew the assignment to come up with the COVID plan for the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series. He did what others had done — went searching for plans already in place and adjusted to fit the tournament’s needs.
The JUCO World Series is the first major outdoor event that’s gotten the green light in Mesa County since the pandemic began in March 2020.
“Other venues had done their plans before, so I was fortunate enough to review what the St. Paul Saints had done last year (as an independent baseball team), and they had a really nice plan,” Coltrinari said. “I took things out of that and made it specific to our venue and our variances and made our plan.”
Once Coltrinari got a capacity limit from the Mesa County Health Department, the challenge became where to allow people to sit.
“We knew what our capacity was roughly heading into it (in late winter) so then we were able to social distance a seat map for everyone,” he said. “The challenging part was offering those reserved buyers their renewal seats, because they weren’t going to be in the same seats.”
The early plan called for staggering rows of seating to distance those in attendance and having every seat reserved to keep people in familial pods. Knowing who was in which seat could also help if contact tracing was necessary.
Plans, however, change — and they did a few times.
“We got our direction from the NJCAA, which they did say it’s up to the host sites, and the NCAA just announced same thing,” Tournament Chairman Jamie Hamilton said. “So with Jeff Kuhr leading us, we did set up a plan to start doing the ticket platform with only 50% (capacity) and social distancing and then we had another meeting, he says that you guys can go full bore, so then we dropped it to our 75% and then things opened up again.”
Fans were clamoring for tickets in February, as soon as it was announced the tournament would be played, but until the health department and JUCO’s executive committee were confident in the plan, those tickets couldn’t go on sale. Just as they were ready to start selling, Mesa County got the go-ahead for full capacity at outdoor events, so much of JUCO’s plan went into a drawer, one tournament organizers hope to never need again.
Instead of having every seat reserved, it’s a mix of reserved sections and general admission seating. Some questioned why the shift to more reserved sections, and there are several reasons.
“Part of that is, if you know your seat and who you’re sitting by, maybe you’re more apt to come to the game,” Coltrinari said. “We’ve had a lot more people want more reserved seats in the past.
“And if you’re following the newspaper, you know we’re going to have new seats next year, so let’s get a jump on it this year.”
Adjusting for seating restrictions was the biggest hurdle early.
“Then the second biggest challenge was after restrictions were lifted, to play for the future as well as the best interest of now,” Coltrinari said. “I think we’ve accomplished that.”
Going to a ticket sales format that was strictly online, with electronic tickets instead of a punch card, wasn’t without problems. Hamilton said he had clients at his insurance agency, Home Loan, asking for help. He joked that it’s time to call the kids or grandkids who are computer savvy, but it was time JUCO updated how things are done.
“In my 36 years, they’ve been used to doing it this way and they’ve been in my business office going, ‘I can’t get online to do this.’ I say, ‘Well, do you have a granddaughter?’
“The positive out of this is it’s really going to change us to get into the new era, whatever that means, and still keep the traditions that we’ve had.”
Another hiccup was that several hotels stopped offering complimentary breakfast buffets during the pandemic, a big money-saver for teams.
“At jucos, with their budgets, with 30 guys, that’s huge,” Hamilton said. “Some of the protocols in the hotels are different, but they’ve been very warm and receptive. It’s just different. (Tournament planning) had become pretty greased, everybody’s empowered to do their best, and we could get it done.
“We’ve had some little hiccups, and now everything we get is a hiccup, because we haven’t thought about it. We just make sure we communicate and everybody does what they need to do is make sure we’re on the same page. “
With Mesa County’s “free to choose” status, fans can decide if they want to wear masks at JUCO games, but they are asked to maintain social distancing at common areas, like concession stands. Hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the stadium.
And yes, there is a contingency plan just in case the county rolled back on the capacity number.
“We’ve got some plans for backup ideas, but we just hope we don’t have to,” Coltrinari said in early May. “We haven’t been told that it’s going to go any other way.”