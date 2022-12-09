Kole Taylor’s time with LSU was a dream.
From the 100,000 screaming fans packed in Death Valley to having his shoe thrown downfield to clinch a win and being a part of a thrilling victory over Alabama — Taylor doesn’t regret his decision three years ago to go from Grand Junction to Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The Central High School alumnus tweeted on Thursday that his story with the Tigers has ended as he is entering the transfer portal. Taylor has one month to decide where he will play football for his final two seasons of eligibility.
“This isn’t something I took lightheartedly … I’ve loved my time at LSU. But I think the biggest thing is that I want to go somewhere that fits best for me as a player,” Taylor said. “I like the team, I love my teammates and coaches … It was something I needed to do for my career and future … This was a long time coming, not an overnight decision.”
While Taylor felt alive in Death Valley, his decision comes from a desire to have a larger role in an offense.
Taylor, who is listed at 6-foot-7 and 250 pounds, has been in and out of the starting lineup throughout his career. This season, LSU boasts an offense that ranks in the top 25 nationally in passing and total yardage gained. Taylor has 17 career receptions 159 yards and one touchdown.
Taylor said he’s open to going just about anywhere and didn’t single out specific schools he’s looking at.
“I think I’d like to go somewhere where I catch more balls and I think that’s the biggest thing, just somewhere where I’ll be used a little bit more,” Taylor said. “When I talk to these coaches, I ask them what they see my role being. Whoever gives me the best answer and I feel is right, that’s where I’ll end up going.”
Taylor had to put his name into the portal, which allowed him to officially speak with coaches. From that moment, he has one month to decide where he’ll go next, he said.
Taylor, a business major, was also on track to graduate in the summer. He said that fact also carried weight in his decision.
He will not join No. 17 LSU (9-4) in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2.
“It’s kind of a bummer but I have to do what’s best for me,” Taylor said. “I’ve received a lot of love and support from my teammates and coaches. Yesterday I went to them before I even made the decision so that they hear it from me and not on social media. The fan base has been really good, too. Some of it you expect — a lot of hate — but I’m getting a lot of love from everyone.
Taylor starred alongside Max Marsh, who now plays for Kansas State, while at Central. After his senior season, Taylor committed to LSU. Taylor was ranked as a four-star recruit by Rivals and as the ninth-best tight end in the 2020 class.
Taylor had three official visits to the University of Colorado during the recruiting process, and also stopped by the campuses of Washington, Penn State, Missouri, Nebraska and Arizona State, according to his Rivals profile.
“I wouldn’t trade what I did the last three years for the world. There’s nothing I regret, I’ve loved every second of it. I think I’ve been able to go in there and prove myself,” Taylor said. “Confidence-wise, I’ve been able to say I can play with these guys and that I can do this for a long time. Playing and practicing against guys who are going to be drafted, just made me realize that I belong.”
Taylor is carrying plenty of memories from his time at LSU.
He quickly saw the field as a freshman for the post-Joe Burrow Tigers and became cemented in college football lore against Florida that season.
In his first career start, LSU was tied with the No. 6 Gators 34-34 with 2:06 to go. Taylor caught a 4-yard pass in the flat before being tackled. Just another ho-hum play. Not so mundane was that his shoe came off in the tackle and was inexplicably thrown by Gator defensive back Marco Wilson, which drew a penalty and a first down for LSU. A few plays later, the Tigers kicked the go-ahead field goal to win the game.
The play became a viral meme and that’s when Taylor appeared to fade out of the public consciousness.
But that moment isn’t the first Taylor thinks of when reflecting on his career in Baton Rouge.
“I loved all of my teammates. I loved going to practice with them every day, I love the coaching staff,” Taylor said. “If I had to pick one memory it’s the Alabama game this year. That was huge for the program coming off a (6-7) season and beating Alabama for the first time in three years … The whole culture of LSU is a great place.”