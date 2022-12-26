Central wide receiver Kole Taylor catches a touchdown in this 2018 file photo. Taylor, who went to LSU to play tight end after graduation, entered his name into the transfer portal on Thursday. Taylor now has one month to choose a new school to attend.
Kole Taylor, 87, announced Sunday that he will transfer to West Virginia to continue his college football career. Taylor, who graduated from Central High School in 2020, played at LSU for three seasons.
The West Virginia football team went 5-7 last season and missed bowl eligibility. Taylor hopes to be the first tight end to rank in the top six on the team in receiving yards since Neal Brown became the head coach in 2019.
Christopher Tomlinson
Photos by The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Kole Taylor is trading tiger stripes for a raccoon skin cap and a musket.
The former Central High School Warrior announced on Twitter Sunday that he is going from Louisiana State University to West Virginia after entering the transfer portal earlier this month. Taylor entered the portal after three seasons in Baton Rouge in which he often saw the field but wasn’t the top receiving target.
Taylor had his official visit to Morgantown earlier this month and stayed there for two days where he met the Mountaineers’ players, tight ends coach Sean Reagan and head coach Neal Brown.
“It seemed like a really good culture fit and they have a need for a pass-catching tight end and that’s a role I feel like I can go in there and fill. It felt like I needed to be there and wanted to be there,” Taylor told The Daily Sentinel. “Morgantown is a college town and a football town … there’s a ton of fan support. I was able to connect with a lot of the players while I was there and talk and text with them through the process. It was a connection that sparked right away.”
Taylor also received offers from Oklahoma State and the University of Colorado, he confirmed.
Taylor was interested in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and Boulder.
“I really enjoyed my time (visiting Oklahoma State). It’s a great culture and a great team. As far as CU goes, I visited there and talked with the coaches there. They would have been a good fit. I had good options,” Taylor said. “But West Virginia just felt right. I went there with my mom and dad, and they both enjoyed it … They had a need at tight end. They showed me that need and how much they did need me.”
Taylor, a business major, also likes the school academically and plans to pursue his master’s degree.
Taylor starred at Central as the favorite target of Max Marsh. In three varsity seasons, Taylor had 72 catches for 1,084 yards and 18 total touchdowns. Marsh plays for Kansas State which, along with West Virginia, is in the Big 12 North division.
Taylor was ranked by Rivals as a four-star tight end prospect coming out of Central in 2020. He committed to LSU over schools such as Colorado, Penn State and Auburn. Taylor was the first Colorado prospect to sign with LSU out of high school in at least 50 years, according to the university.
Taylor received an offer from West Virginia coming out of high school, according to Rivals.
Taylor’s listed size — 6-foot-7 and 250 pounds — and hands made him one of the top tight end prospects in the country, but he was never a top target with the Tigers. Taylor amassed 17 catches for 159 yards and one touchdown in three seasons in Baton Rouge. He went viral as a freshman when his shoe was inexplicably thrown by a Florida defender after a tackle. That play drew a penalty which eventually led to an upset win for LSU.
Taylor had a reduced role with the Tigers this season under new coach Brian Kelly. Taylor totaled 55 yards on five catches.
“I think I’d like to go somewhere where I catch more balls, and I think that’s the biggest thing, just somewhere where I’ll be used a little bit more,” Taylor told The Daily Sentinel when he entered the transfer portal earlier this month. “When I talk to these coaches, I ask them what they see my role being. Whoever gives me the best answer and I feel is right, that’s where I’ll end up going.”
And the place that felt right is Morgantown, a city that boasts a population of about 29,000 people and is nestled right under the Pennsylvania state line.
West Virginia is one of the winningest programs in college football since the turn of the century, posting only five losing seasons in that span and fielding players iconic to 21st-century college ball such as Pat White and Tavon Austin. But the program has reached 10 wins just once since joining the Big 12 in 2012 and has three losing seasons since Brown took over in 2019.
The Mountaineers went 5-7 in 2022 and missed out on bowl eligibility. Mike O’Laughlin was their most productive tight end — with five catches for 66 yards — and had his season cut short with an ACL tear.
Under Brown, West Virginia has never had a tight end rank in the top six on the team in receiving yards. Brown made a point to find a tight end in the portal to fill that hole and Taylor, who has two years of eligibility left, has the chance to be that guy.
“I wanted to go somewhere where I felt like I was able to thrive and show everything that I’m able to do,” Taylor said. “I feel like I haven’t been able to do that for the last three years. Hopefully, I’ll be able to go there and catch a lot of balls, win a lot of games, and help the team however I can.”