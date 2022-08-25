Colorado Mesa’s Maddi Foutz, the RMAC player of the year in the 2021 COVID spring season, is returning to the Mavs after missing last season with an Achilles injury. Foutz is still in a battle to make the starting rotation.
Middle blocker Tye Wedhorn is one of the key returning players for an experienced Mavericks team this season. Last season, Wedhorn earned honorable mention All-America honors after recording 225 kills and a team-high 89 total blocks.
CMU volleyball coach Dave Fleming has plenty of depth and an experienced team, one that will be tested early with six of the Mavs’ first eight games against teams that are nationally ranked or are receiving votes in the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll.
Colorado Mesa’s Maddi Foutz, the RMAC player of the year in the 2021 COVID spring season, is returning to the Mavs after missing last season with an Achilles injury. Foutz is still in a battle to make the starting rotation.
Colorado Mesa’s Maddi Foutz, the RMAC player of the year in the 2021 COVID spring season, is returning to the Mavs after missing last season with an Achilles injury. Foutz is still in a battle to make the starting rotation.
Colorado Mesa’s Maddi Foutz, the RMAC player of the year in the 2021 COVID spring season, is returning to the Mavs after missing last season with an Achilles injury. Foutz is still in a battle to make the starting rotation.
Colorado Mesa’s Maddi Foutz, the RMAC player of the year in the 2021 COVID spring season, is returning to the Mavs after missing last season with an Achilles injury. Foutz is still in a battle to make the starting rotation.
Colorado Mesa’s Maddi Foutz, the RMAC player of the year in the 2021 COVID spring season, is returning to the Mavs after missing last season with an Achilles injury. Foutz is still in a battle to make the starting rotation.
CMU volleyball coach Dave Fleming has plenty of depth and an experienced team, one that will be tested early with six of the Mavs’ first eight games against teams that are nationally ranked or are receiving votes in the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll.
CMU volleyball coach Dave Fleming has plenty of depth and an experienced team, one that will be tested early with six of the Mavs’ first eight games against teams that are nationally ranked or are receiving votes in the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll.
CMU volleyball coach Dave Fleming has plenty of depth and an experienced team, one that will be tested early with six of the Mavs’ first eight games against teams that are nationally ranked or are receiving votes in the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll.
CMU volleyball coach Dave Fleming has plenty of depth and an experienced team, one that will be tested early with six of the Mavs’ first eight games against teams that are nationally ranked or are receiving votes in the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll.
CMU volleyball coach Dave Fleming has plenty of depth and an experienced team, one that will be tested early with six of the Mavs’ first eight games against teams that are nationally ranked or are receiving votes in the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll.
Middle blocker Tye Wedhorn is one of the key returning players for an experienced Mavericks team this season. Last season, Wedhorn earned honorable mention All-America honors after recording 225 kills and a team-high 89 total blocks.
Middle blocker Tye Wedhorn is one of the key returning players for an experienced Mavericks team this season. Last season, Wedhorn earned honorable mention All-America honors after recording 225 kills and a team-high 89 total blocks.
Middle blocker Tye Wedhorn is one of the key returning players for an experienced Mavericks team this season. Last season, Wedhorn earned honorable mention All-America honors after recording 225 kills and a team-high 89 total blocks.
Middle blocker Tye Wedhorn is one of the key returning players for an experienced Mavericks team this season. Last season, Wedhorn earned honorable mention All-America honors after recording 225 kills and a team-high 89 total blocks.
Middle blocker Tye Wedhorn is one of the key returning players for an experienced Mavericks team this season. Last season, Wedhorn earned honorable mention All-America honors after recording 225 kills and a team-high 89 total blocks.
Colorado Mesa’s Maddi Foutz, the RMAC player of the year in the 2021 COVID spring season, is returning to the Mavs after missing last season with an Achilles injury. Foutz is still in a battle to make the starting rotation.
Scott Crabtree
Middle blocker Tye Wedhorn is one of the key returning players for an experienced Mavericks team this season. Last season, Wedhorn earned honorable mention All-America honors after recording 225 kills and a team-high 89 total blocks.
Scott Crabtree
CMU volleyball coach Dave Fleming has plenty of depth and an experienced team, one that will be tested early with six of the Mavs’ first eight games against teams that are nationally ranked or are receiving votes in the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll.
Scott Crabtree
Colorado Mesa’s Maddi Foutz, the RMAC player of the year in the 2021 COVID spring season, is returning to the Mavs after missing last season with an Achilles injury. Foutz is still in a battle to make the starting rotation.
Scott Crabtree
Colorado Mesa’s Maddi Foutz, the RMAC player of the year in the 2021 COVID spring season, is returning to the Mavs after missing last season with an Achilles injury. Foutz is still in a battle to make the starting rotation.
Scott Crabtree
Colorado Mesa’s Maddi Foutz, the RMAC player of the year in the 2021 COVID spring season, is returning to the Mavs after missing last season with an Achilles injury. Foutz is still in a battle to make the starting rotation.
Scott Crabtree
Colorado Mesa’s Maddi Foutz, the RMAC player of the year in the 2021 COVID spring season, is returning to the Mavs after missing last season with an Achilles injury. Foutz is still in a battle to make the starting rotation.
Scott Crabtree
Colorado Mesa’s Maddi Foutz, the RMAC player of the year in the 2021 COVID spring season, is returning to the Mavs after missing last season with an Achilles injury. Foutz is still in a battle to make the starting rotation.
Scott Crabtree
CMU volleyball coach Dave Fleming has plenty of depth and an experienced team, one that will be tested early with six of the Mavs’ first eight games against teams that are nationally ranked or are receiving votes in the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll.
Scott Crabtree
CMU volleyball coach Dave Fleming has plenty of depth and an experienced team, one that will be tested early with six of the Mavs’ first eight games against teams that are nationally ranked or are receiving votes in the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll.
Scott Crabtree
CMU volleyball coach Dave Fleming has plenty of depth and an experienced team, one that will be tested early with six of the Mavs’ first eight games against teams that are nationally ranked or are receiving votes in the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll.
Scott Crabtree
CMU volleyball coach Dave Fleming has plenty of depth and an experienced team, one that will be tested early with six of the Mavs’ first eight games against teams that are nationally ranked or are receiving votes in the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll.
Scott Crabtree
CMU volleyball coach Dave Fleming has plenty of depth and an experienced team, one that will be tested early with six of the Mavs’ first eight games against teams that are nationally ranked or are receiving votes in the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll.
Scott Crabtree
Middle blocker Tye Wedhorn is one of the key returning players for an experienced Mavericks team this season. Last season, Wedhorn earned honorable mention All-America honors after recording 225 kills and a team-high 89 total blocks.
Scott Crabtree
Middle blocker Tye Wedhorn is one of the key returning players for an experienced Mavericks team this season. Last season, Wedhorn earned honorable mention All-America honors after recording 225 kills and a team-high 89 total blocks.
Scott Crabtree
Middle blocker Tye Wedhorn is one of the key returning players for an experienced Mavericks team this season. Last season, Wedhorn earned honorable mention All-America honors after recording 225 kills and a team-high 89 total blocks.
Scott Crabtree
Middle blocker Tye Wedhorn is one of the key returning players for an experienced Mavericks team this season. Last season, Wedhorn earned honorable mention All-America honors after recording 225 kills and a team-high 89 total blocks.
Scott Crabtree
Middle blocker Tye Wedhorn is one of the key returning players for an experienced Mavericks team this season. Last season, Wedhorn earned honorable mention All-America honors after recording 225 kills and a team-high 89 total blocks.
Here’s a glimpse of the depth on the Colorado Mesa volleyball team: The RMAC player of the year in the COVID spring 2021 season is locked in a battle for playing time.
Outside hitter Maddi Foutz, who missed all of last season with an Achilles injury, is itching to play again.
“As of today, she’s still competing for that starting spot,” CMU coach Dave Fleming said Tuesday. “I think the challenge wasn’t physically, Maddi’s handled the physical side; she’s a beast in the weight room and she’s got personal records on the vertical (jump) and dead lift, she’s doing all that. I just think the mental side for her, because she hasn’t competed in a year and a half, that’s what’s taken awhile for her to catch up.”
Sydney Leffler, last fall’s RMAC freshman of the year and an honorable mention All-American, and Sierra Hunt, an honorable mention all-conference player last season as a redshirt freshman, are also back on the outside, giving Fleming a wealth of talent at the position. Foutz, although only 5-foot-5, plays much bigger and has a power-packed swing. She also brings an X factor.
“One of the coaches up and down the hallway said even walking through our gym they can feel that the leadership is just different because Maddi is there,” Fleming said. “She’s so focused on what this team needs to do to accomplish what we can, so it’s great to have her back.”
The talent is three or four deep at every position, and on a team with firepower across the net, the defense has been what’s impressed Fleming.
A big part of the defense starts at the net, where middle blocker Tye Wedhorn is coming off a breakout junior season, earning honorable mention All-America honors. For Wedhorn, who had 225 kills and a team-high 89 total blocks last season, it’s all about the block, whether it’s a stuff block or getting their hands on the ball to redirect it to the defense to set up the offense.
“I kind of feel like the blocks sometimes get the whole team going because it’s so fast,” she said. “A defensive move is what we always talk about, it gets a team going and if we’re in a rut and we’re kind of down and someone gets one stuff block, that kind of sends us on a run, whereas kills are more common.”
Wedhorn said there was a different feeling entering this season, mainly because of the depth and experience.
“There’s so many opportunities for everyone on the team,” she said. “We have players in every position that set us up for success, whether it’s passing, setting, hitting and also blocking. I think it’s awesome to just know that you can do good and you have 10 people around you that are also doing good. It kind of helps bring up your day. Maybe you’re having a bad day, you have 10 people around that are having a good day, which is really nice.”
Third-year setter Sabrina VanDeList also likes having different weapons to feed the ball to, no matter if it’s the starting front line or someone coming in off the bench.
“I know the hitters well enough to where I can adjust very quickly in practice or games,” she said. “If Fleming needs another hitter, I’m not gonna go, ‘No, don’t put them in.’ I’m confident in them and I’m confident in our team and the coaches that whoever’s in the lineup and whoever’s playing, I will get them a good ball.”
Fleming didn’t hold back when setting up the schedule — six of their first eight opponents are nationally ranked or receiving votes in the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll, including No. 1 and defending Division II national champion Tampa. The Mavericks are sixth in the “receiving votes” category.
“We set up the schedule because we knew what we had in the gym so we wanted to challenge them right away,” Fleming said. “That’s one of the reasons we chose Tampa when they were the defending national champs, we want to see why they’re successful, because we know this group can start to compete at that level.
”I think you’re going to learn a lot more about yourself if you’re being pushed every single match versus just going in and getting easy wins.”