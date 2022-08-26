When Yael Chahin called his golf coach at Colorado Mesa to ask him to caddy for him at the U.S. Amateur, he told Scott Sullivan that “this is a dream.”
No, Sullivan told him — “you belong there, and you need to believe you belong there. The dream is to win. And I think he’s starting to believe that,” Sullivan said.
Chahin qualified for the U.S. Amateur in a nerve-wracking playoff in Mexico City, then placed sixth at an international invitational tournament in Costa Rica. He didn’t make it out of the stroke play portion of the Amateur to the match play, but the experience he gained has him playing his best golf of his career.
Chahin is in the hunt for low amateur honors after the first round of the Sinclair Rocky Mountain Open at Tiara Rado, shooting 1-under-par 70 on Thursday. He was tied for low amateur with fellow CMU golfer Dakota Gillman for about 10 minutes, until Carson Griggs of the University of Denver and Tyler Severin of the University of Wyoming came in at 3-under 68, with Jaren Calkins of Wyoming at 2-under 69.
Still, the junior from Queretaro, Mexico, likes the way he’s playing, even though he took a triple-bogey 7 on No. 17.
“I kind of lost my momentum after a great birdie on 15 and then a chip-in for a birdie on 16,” he said. “I was getting my momentum and, I mean, bad things are gonna happen. I hit a bad swing and then not a great putt, so I had a triple, but I ended up with a good birdie (on 18).”
He rebounded with a birdie on the finishing hole, giving him a boost entering this morning’s second round.
George Markham used an eagle 3 on No. 2 to card a 62 in the first round to lead the tournament. The pro from Arizona is 9 under for the tournament, and his round was only two strokes off the course record, shared by Brandon Bingaman and Sam Saunders, who both shot 60 during the RMO, Bingaman in 2018 and Saunders the next year.
Markham had only one bogey and eight birdies in his round, shooting 31 on both the front and back nine.
The amateur flight is filled with college players from throughout the region, one more open tournament until their fall seasons begin.
For Chahin, it’s a fall he has targeted as one to compete for individual and team titles.
“It really helped me a lot mentally trusting myself,” Chahin said. “Just don’t be too hard on myself and just keep doing what I’m doing and work hard. A win would be really nice this semester.”
That confidence stems from the Amateur experience.
“I was telling Coach and my mom that I felt I was playing in the U.S. Open, but with no fans,” he said with a smile. “I mean, there were fans, but you can’t compare what you have in the U.S. Amateur and the U.S. Open.”
He admits to being a little wide-eyed and making a couple of mistakes in his two rounds in New Jersey, but the learning experience is something he’ll take with him the rest of his career — and hopefully, he said, into qualifying for next year’s U.S. Amateur.
“Just playing such a championship course, the rough was super-thick, the fairways were very nice and the greens were extremely fast and firm. Both courses in stroke play were the hardest courses I’ve ever played by far. For me, it was a great challenge mentally, to be tough, to have fun and see a lot of different things. I learned a lot about myself and I learned a lot of things that I’m going to keep doing, what I need to improve.
“I made rookie mistakes, some other small mistakes, but I can’t be too hard on myself. I was just really proud of myself to get there.”
Sullivan said the entire CMU golf team, which reached the Division II national tournament last season, expects to win tournaments this season, building off last spring.
“It’s like coach said, we played in regionals and then made it to nationals and the tournaments I played in this summer, they gave me a lot of good experience,” Chahin said. “I mean, the only way to put yourself in that situation is top lay those kinds of great tournaments.”
Sommers entering Hall of Fame: Former Grand Junction golf professional Harold “Skeeter” Sommers will be inducted posthumously into the Colorado Golf Hall of Fame on Sunday. Sommers, who died in 1985, will join his son, Jack, in the Hall of Fame.
Skeeter Sommers was one of the driving forces in the success of the RMO, which began in 1939. He started out as a caddie at Lincoln Park, and served in the U.S. Army in World War II, receiving a Purple Heart for wounds suffered in France.
He was the head pro at Lamar Golf Course in the 1950s and then returned to Lincoln Park as the head pro from 1957 until the mid 1960s. He won the RMO in 1948 and watched his sons win seven RMO titles, Jack claiming four (1978, ‘81, ‘85 and ‘91) and Dan winning three times (1970, ‘76 and ‘80).
Skeeter Sommers was instrumental in teaching and mentoring junior golfers in Grand Junction.
“His (teaching) philosophy was pretty simple,” Jack Sommers, who is a PGA head professional in Sun City West, Arizona, told the Colorado Golf Association. “His famous saying was always, ‘Firm with the left and hit it square.’ It was pretty simple, basic stuff. There was no clutter in his teaching or his golf game at all. It was getting it from Point A to Point B.”