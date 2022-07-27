Corban St. Peter, front, and his grandfather, Bruce Marvin, enjoy playing doubles together, and their unusual attire draws attention during the Western Slope Open. The two played in the father-son doubles bracket, part of the family’s nine entrants in the tournament.
Bruce Marvin returns a shot Tuesday during a doubles match at the Western Slope Open. He and his grandson, Corban St. Peter, dressed in retro clothing for the tournament, a tradition that helps remind them that they’re on the court to enjoy themselves.
Corban St. Peter, front, and his grandfather, Bruce Marvin, enjoy playing doubles together, and their unusual attire draws attention during the Western Slope Open. The two played in the father-son doubles bracket, part of the family’s nine entrants in the tournament.
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree
Bruce Marvin returns a shot Tuesday during a doubles match at the Western Slope Open. He and his grandson, Corban St. Peter, dressed in retro clothing for the tournament, a tradition that helps remind them that they’re on the court to enjoy themselves.
If there were a best-dressed award at the Western Slope Open, Corban St. Peter and Bruce Marvin would win, and it wouldn’t be close.
The grandson/grandfather duo turned heads with their sleek, early-20th century outfits — drip, as the kids say — at this year’s WSO.
The two sported argyle-patterned, knee-high socks with dark blue knee-length pants (Marvin wore slacks, his grandson, St. Peter, opted for jeans) and brightly colored ties. They topped off their ensembles with red suspenders and straw hats. The get-ups make the mood lighter and allow them to focus on the fun.
“We’re a big tennis family, we have nine members in the Western Slope Open this year. And for us, it’s just a big party,” Marvin said. “It’s just kind of 1920s-ish and that’s it. I’m not really sure if it’s a tennis outfit, but it’s a vintage outfit anyway.”
It started as just something Marvin did, and then St. Peter joined in. Every year, they add something new to their outfit, which most at the WSO agree is the cat’s pajamas.
And Marvin is right, the drip bears little resemblance to the gear of the roaringest decade in U.S. history, but who cares about accuracy when you’re having the time of your life?
Their family bonds over tennis, and they join as many events as they can. They have made appearances in the tournament since 2017, and St. Peter and Marvin have been playing together for about the same amount of time.
The two paired up this year for the father/son doubles bracket. They lost their first match to Robert and Isaac Boyer and fell to Owen and Blake Bickham in the consolation round on Tuesday.
While both certainly love to win and aren’t the most conventional pairing, they simply love to play and adapt to each other. When Marvin serves, St. Peter crouches at the net.
“We couldn’t be a more unbalanced team. I cover this area,” Marvin said, drawing a small, imaginary circle around himself. “And Corban covers everything else.”
St. Peter can’t pinpoint what he loves about playing with his grandfather.
“I’ve been doing it for so long that I haven’t really ever thought about that,” he said.
It also helps Marvin that St. Peter is one of the top players on the Central High School tennis team.
St. Peter performed well in the 16-18 boys Australian singles bracket this year.
He fought his way to the bracket final before losing. He uses the WSO as a way to get ready for the upcoming season, where he looks to repeat as the Warriors’ top singles player.
The two can’t wait for next year’s WSO, when they’ll certainly break out their glad rags once again.
“But who knows, we may switch it up and try a different style next year,” Marvin said.