There’s a cloudy line between fandom and the business of football.
Fans grow attached to players. Role players become franchise favorites. A good story can matter more than a good performance.
Melvin Gordon and Kareem Jackson can fall into those categories after their respective times in Denver. Gordon forcefully removed the injury-prone label he was slapped with as part of the Chargers, appearing all but one game in each of his past two seasons with the Broncos. His production was quiet but effective, coming up just shy of the 1,000-yard rushing mark in each season. Issues with fumbling aside, he made some admirers in the Broncos’ fanbase.
Jackson wrote the second chapter of his solid career while in Denver. He transitioned from cornerback in Houston to safety in Denver and did so admirably, joining Justin Simmons as one of the top-ranked safety duos by Pro Football Focus. He has a tattoo in tribute to Broncos’ fan-favorite receiver Demaryius Thomas, who died late last year. He’s embedded himself in the Denver community and become a force for good with his charitable work. All of that during only three seasons in Colorado.
Here’s the thing: Denver can easily make upgrades at both these spots this offseason.
Gordon is perhaps the easier swap to make as there are better, younger and cheaper running backs available in free agency. Sony Michel and Tarik Cohen check all three boxes when compared to Gordon, although there are still questions surrounding Cohen’s recovery from a torn ACL.
Phillip Lindsay and Kalen Ballage are both younger and cheaper, with the (ultimately meaningless but still fun) bonus of them being products of Colorado high schools.
Giovani Bernard is more versatile and is a better compliment to Javonte Williams, who Denver’s rushing game should center around.
There are also numerous, affordable running back options in the draft. With the way rookie contracts are structured, it’s the most cost-effective way to fill out a running back committee.
Is there a world where Gordon returns to Denver? Yes, but not for his current share of carries, nor the $9 million cap hit.
Jackson is trickier to immediately replace, but the options are there.
Looking at Pro Football Focus’ list of top safeties, Jackson is listed at No. 19. Not a bad compliment to PFF’s top safety, Justin Simmons. But eight spots up at No. 11 sits Tyrann Mathieu, who is also a free agent.
In a side-by-side comparison, beyond a small-but-clear talent gap, Mathieu is four years younger and significantly more versatile than the flexible Jackson.
Here’s a breakdown of the positions Mathieu lined up at for the Chiefs last year by percentage of defensive snaps:
Free safety: 28.1%
Strong safety: 24.1%
Slot corner: 20.7%
Inside linebacker: 19.9%
Outside linebacker: 4.9%
Outside corner: 2.3%
In a modern NFL defense that must defend against a multitude of schemes and quarterbacks with varying skillsets, it’s hard to find a more versatile player than Mathieu. He hasn’t missed a game since 2016 and tackles better than most his size, with a 9.8% missed tackle rate in 2021, which is 33rd out of the 74 safeties regularly making tackles. That was a slight increase from his 9% finish in 2020, which ranked 18 of 67.
Beyond the immediate upgrade of Mathieu, Landon Collins and Keanu Neal are available. Plus, they can be had for a lesser price tag than Mathieu.
As far as rookies go, Kyle Hamilton will likely be gone long before the Broncos pick, but at least four other safeties have potential to immediately slide into Denver’s defense.
Change can be tricky, especially when outgoing players have a fan following. But the Broncos have a chance to upgrade two positions this offseason by throwing sentimentality to the side.