Thus, the Vic Fangio era ended not with a bang, but with a short statement on Twitter.
And what an era it was. In three years, Fangio compiled 19 wins, 30 losses, three wasted defenses and one derailed quarterback. Between Vance Joseph and Fangio, the Broncos have four seasons with double-digit losses in five years, something that happened only three times in the previous 49 campaigns.
Sheesh.
The losing skid speaks for itself, but there are a few more items worthy of giving Fangio a small kick on the way out.
Nobody will ever doubt Fangio’s capabilities to design and assemble a defense. Wherever he ends up next season as a defensive coordinator will be lucky to have him, but the dude can’t hire an offensive coordinator to save his life.
Rich Scangarello, his first OC hire in 2019, had never headed an offense above the FCS level. By all accounts, he struggled once off the offensive script and failed to call plays in a timely manner. That experiment was done after just one season and Scangarello went back to being an offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach. Nothing wrong with giving a guy a shot and the Broncos corrected — some might even say over-corrected — that mistake quickly.
Instead of tracking down an innovative offensive mind or someone from a quality offensive staff, Fangio opted for the extremely well-trod Pat Shurmur. In 14 seasons of experience as an offensive coordinator and head coach, Shurmur has exactly two offenses in the league’s top 10 for yardage, the most recent of which was in 2014. I’m sure he delivered plays on time. It’s obvious that he handled going off-script well. His game plan was largely calling a long pass on first down, a run on second down, a throw short of the sticks on third down and a punt on fourth down.
The result of that overcorrection was a disaster that cratered another man’s career in the process.
Fangio’s inability to hire a decent offensive coordinator spilled over into Drew Lock’s development.
The lack of a consistent offensive play-calling didn’t help, but neither did Fangio’s unwillingness to hand Lock the reins. After a stellar rookie campaign full of big plays, great improvisation and swagger, injuries set back Lock and the Broncos in his second season. Instead of leaning into Lock’s potential, Fangio and Shurmur sought to limit risk. They brought in the retread of all retreads that is Teddy Bridgewater. He rewarded their faith with a .500 record and a yards-per-completion ratio behind Baker Mayfield, Jalen Hurts and rookie Mac Jones. Bridgewater led one game-winning drive, a feat matched in 2021 by Trevor Siemian, Brandon Allen, Mike White, Andy Dalton and Cooper freakin’ Rush.
Lock’s win-loss record this season might not look good, but the Broncos came oh-so-close to beating the Raiders and the Chiefs. Wasn’t the game against Kansas City fun? Wasn’t there life in the offense? Didn’t Lock’s ability to improvise come in handy? Wasn’t seeing the occasional deep ball nice?
It’s hard not to think about what could’ve been with Drew Lock. Whichever coach the Broncos hire to fix this mess likely won’t be interested in taking the field with an off-and-on starter in the final year of his rookie deal, especially when the team seems like the perfect landing spot for a high-profile free agent or highly touted rookie.
Fangio also took the opportunity during his final press conference to throw not only Lock but also Bridgewater — his chosen quarterback — under the bus.
When asked what separates the Broncos from the other three teams in the division, his response was so horrendously unprofessional.
”Those other three teams have top-shelf quarterbacks, which is obvious to everybody,” Fangio said.
I didn’t realize Lock and Bridgewater made the decision to kick a field goal down seven with three minutes left against the Chiefs. The lack of accountability is astounding.
Yeah, Vic, those three teams have top-shelf quarterbacks. They also have three homegrown QBs who were nurtured through rough patches (particularly Carr) guided by offensive coordinators who have a clue.
Remember when then-Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn campaigned for Tyrod Taylor to start instead of Justin Herbert? How’d that work out for both of those guys? Lynn is the offensive coordinator for 3-13-1 Detroit and Taylor is the third-string quarterback for the 4-13 Texans. Herbert was selected to the Pro Bowl because a coaching staff bought into his potential despite the risk involved.
Yes, the Broncos have a quarterback problem. Everyone and their mother knows it. It’s been that way since 2014. Instead of doing something to try and fix it, like developing a homegrown talent with upside, Fangio and Shurmur took the option most likely to save their jobs. That failed. Own it. Don’t backtrack on the quarterbacks you failed, putting one in a bad situation and the other on the path of a career backup.
Whoever is brought into the fix this mess — it’s looking increasingly like it will be Dan Quinn — will have to start by being accountable for the decisions he makes. That alone is a step in the right direction.
