Teams that reach the Colorado state championship games next week will play to an empty stadium.
Rising coronavirus cases prompted the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to announce late Wednesday night that no fans will be allowed at the ThunderBowl in Pueblo next weekend.
Officials at the Colorado School of Public Health estimate that one in 29 people in Pueblo and surrounding areas are contagious with the virus, and Pueblo County is in Level Red of the state’s COVID-19 dial.
Teams, athletic staff, cheerleaders, band members, broadcast staff, media and other essential personnel only will be admitted.
The seven championship games begin Thursday, with Class 2A at 2 p.m., followed by Class A-8 man at 6 p.m. On Friday, Class 2A plays its championship game at 2 p.m., followed by the Class 4A game at 6 p.m.
Saturday begins with the Class 1A title game at 10 a.m., followed by the 3A title game at 2 p.m. and the 5A championship at 6 p.m. It’s the first time every classification will play championship games at the same site.
“Our administrators always advocate for the full high school experience and although disappointing, we support these tough decisions,” Rhonda Blanford-Green, Colorado High Schools Activities Association Commissioner said in a release sent just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday. “Season A football for 218 schools that competed this fall and approval of the culminating championships in these unprecedented and tumultuous times, would not have been possible without the support of CDPHE, state and county officials.”
CDPHE will continue to monitor the situation throughout next week. If conditions worsen, CDPHE will revisit the modified variance, the release said.