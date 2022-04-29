If it were up to Tony Farber, he would let his teammates on the Fruita Monument High School lacrosse team score before himself.
Ironically, no Wildcat finds the net as often as Farber.
The senior is the top scorer on the top team in the Mountain League. His 41 goals lead the league and are in the top five in Class 5A. His lacrosse IQ, ability to lose defenders and — most of all — leadership has the Wildcats (12-1, 8-0 ML) within striking distance of their second consecutive league title.
“I’ve learned to play not by myself and be a team player, and I think that helps me develop,” Farber said. “Having chemistry with other people reminds me that I don’t have to be doing all of this myself.”
Farber played soccer, basketball and football as a kid. His parents saw lacrosse on TV and asked the then-third grader if he wanted to play the sport. He had never heard of lacrosse but figured, “Why not?”
He fell in love with the sport immediately and stuck with it.
He played through the Grand Valley lacrosse program, which is where Fruita Monument coach Kevin Costanza first saw Farber.
“We liked what we saw from watching him play in those tournaments,” Costanza said. “As a freshman we gave him some minutes and he has just blossomed.”
Farber made an immediate impact, scoring 32 goals as the Wildcats went 11-5 and made the 5A playoffs.
But that Tony Farber was much different than the one cutting his way through defenders today. For one, the player who is now lauded by coaches for his selflessness had only five assists.
“Freshman year, I was a little on the shy side for playing. I was just trying to not let coach get mad at me,” Farber said. “Getting more comfortable with my team helped me with that.”
Another factor in that growth, in Costanza’s eyes, has been Farber’s commitment to the team.
“He bought into the whole system and that he didn’t have to be the guy to do everything on the team. He bought in that we have six very capable players on our offense,” Costanza said. “If it’s not him scoring and it’s one of his teammates, he isn’t mad. Tony just wants to win.”
Last season, Farber tallied 45 goals and 19 assists in 10 games. This season, he has 17 assists to pair with his 41 goals with two games left. Costanza credits Farber’s big season to his improvement in agility and field vision.
“He waits and watches his defensemen and then finds great opportunities to cut,” Costanza said. “When he’s got the ball, he almost sees a step ahead of what’s going on. Tony just sees a play ahead of everything that’s happening on the field.”
He played sparingly in the Wildcats’ league game against Glenwood Springs (2-8, 2-4) on Thursday at Canyon View Park.
Costanza played the starters in the first quarter and Farber scored the first goal only 81 seconds into the game. Fruita built a 6-1 lead in the first period and starters were slowly pulled as the game went on so that they’re ready for tonight’s key game against Grand Junction.
Up 8-1 in the second half, Fruita let its foot off the pedal and Glenwood closed the gap. Late in the fourth quarter, Fruita’s lead shrank to 10-7. Costanza sent his starters back into the game and they scored four goals, including a second one from Farber, in under two minutes to secure a 14-8 win.
Farber’s impact can’t just be measured by the number of goals he scores. He provided a spark of energy when he re-entered the game in the fourth quarter. And in practice, he dedicates himself to bettering the team.
“He takes his leadership role very seriously,” Costanza said. “He’s coordinating drills that we’re doing and he’s more or less coaching them when I’m not able to get over there during practice.”
Farber, who will play lacrosse at Colorado Mesa University after graduation, has made an impact on his teammates.
One of his best friends on the team is senior and fellow captain Tyler Draper.
They played on the same football team in fifth grade when Farber encouraged Draper to give lacrosse a shot. Like his friend, Draper had never heard of the sport before but fell in love with the game. And being able to play alongside a friend certainly helps.
“He’s a great guy and straight to the point on telling people what to do and how to do it, and everyone on the team definitely respects him,” Draper said. “Outside of lacrosse, too, he’s a phenomenal kid. Always come say hi to you, give your mom a hug, do everything like that.”