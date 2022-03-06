Caleb Farmer’s power surge continued Saturday and Kannon Handy dominated on the mound to lead Colorado Mesa to a doubleheader sweep of Adams State at Bergman Field.
Farmer hit a pair of home runs in the opener and Handy struck out 11 batters in the second-ranked Mavericks’ 6-3 victory. Farmer’s 11th home run of the season tied the second game 1-1 in the first inning and CMU got a bases-loaded sacrifice fly from Conrad Villafuerte in the bottom of the seventh to win 3-2.
Farmer’s first home run of the day came right after Robert Sharrar led off the bottom of the first with a double. In the third inning, Haydn McGeary and Jordan Stubbings hit back-to-back home runs to nearly the same spot in left-center.
The Grizzlies cut the lead to 4-3 in the fourth inning, but Farmer went deep to right-center with two out in the fifth and Chase Hamilton’s RBI double in the sixth gave Handy plenty of cushion.
The sophomore left-hander allowed five hits in six innings and walked only two. Dave Henderson, a senior transfer from Pittsburg State (Kansas), needed only 11 pitches to retire the side in order in the seventh inning and earn his first save of the season.
The teams were tied 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh in the second game, and the Mavericks (12-3, 3-0 RMAC) manufactured the winning run by using their speed and threat of power hitting.
Julian Boyd struck out, but reached on a wild pitch. Matthew Turner bunted him to second, and with Farmer at the plate, Boyd stole third on a bang-bang play. Farmer and McGeary were then walked intentionally, loading the bases for Villafuerte.
The Mavs’ left fielder lifted a 2-1 pitch deep to center field to easily get Boyd home as the rest of the team swarmed Villafuerte at first base.
Ryan Day got the win with three scoreless, hitless innings of relief. Gage Edwards allowed two runs and struck out six over the first four innings.
Women’s Wrestling
Kaylee Lacy Haynes, the first athlete to sign with the fledgling Colorado Mesa women’s wrestling team, finished her career as a three-time All-American.
The Grand Junction High School product placed fourth in the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships in Adrian, Michigan. Haynes was pinned by Madison Sandquist of Sacred Heart University in the closing minute of the match. Haynes pinned Riley Aamold of North Central College in the consolation semifinals.
She was one of six Colorado Mesa wrestlers to earn All-America honors by placing in the top eight at the national tournament.
Sophomore Marissa Gallegos pinned Cayden Condit of Lindenwood in 1 minute, 25 seconds of the third-place match at 123 pounds. Gallegos was leading 5-0 when she got Condit onto her back for the pin.
Freshman Claire Di- Cugno placed sixth, losing a tough 4-2 decision to Solana Mottola of Tiffin University.
Redshirt freshman Holly Beaudoin also placed sixth, dropping an 8-4 decision in the fifth-place match at 136 pounds, with freshman Tatum Heikkila winning her seventh-place match at 170 pounds 9-3 over Jacklyn Smith of Sacred Heart. Jayleen Sekona, another freshman, placed third at 191 pounds, claiming a 4-1 victory over Nia Crosdale of King University.
Men’s Lacrosse
AJ Switzer, Hunter Holcomb and Ethan Points scored four goals each in the Mavericks’ 21-4 rout of Adams State.
Carson Schwark added a pair of goals and seven others had one apiece for CMU (4-1, 2-0 RMAC), which outscored the Grizzlies (0-1, 0-1) 5-1 in the second quarter, then went up 14-3 after three quarters.
Switzer and Holcomb each scored back-to-back goals to erase an early 1-0 deficit and the Mavericks dominated the rest of the way, with a 63-29 shot advantage, 39-10 on shots on goal.
The Mavericks won 20 of 28 faceoffs and scored two goals with a man advantage.
Beach Volleyball
The Mavericks defeated Santa Clara 3-2 at the Cactus Classic in Tempe, Arizona, with the No. 2 team of Holly Schmidt and Macie Lachemann rallying for a three-set victory, 15-21, 21-19, 15-13 to clinch the dual.
Ara Norwood and Sierra Hunt won their No. 4 match 21-17, 22-20 and Tye Wedhorn and Sabrina VanDeList claimed a 21-15, 21-17 victory at No. 5.
The Mavericks dropped a pair of 5-0 decisions to wrap up the weekend, falling to the University of Hawaii and the University of Arizona.
Tennis
Point Loma won every singles match in straight sets to defeat the CMU women’s team 7-0 in San Diego in the opening weekend of PacWest play. The men’s team lost 6-1, with Jorge Abreu claiming a 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 victory at No. 4 singles.
Softball
Frigid temperatures in Golden caused Colorado Mesa’s doubleheader against Colorado School of Mines to be canceled.
RMAC rules state the wind chill must be above 25 degrees to start a game. After delaying the first pitch to see if conditions would improve, the wind chill was still in the teens, so the games were scrubbed and will not be made up.