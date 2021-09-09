How important is a strong start for the Denver Broncos?
During the tenure of coach Vic Fangio, the season has essentially ended after the first four games. In 2020, the Broncos started with a three-game skid and limped to a 5-11 record.
One year prior, the Broncos started 0-4 before rebounding to finish 7-9. In the era of Patrick Mahomes and a slew of other talented young quarterbacks in the AFC, that wasn’t even close to enough. For almost every team, an 0-4 start is insurmountable, regardless of who’s under center.
The one exception is the 1992 Chargers, who started 0-4 before winning 11 of their next 12 games. That team, aside from having a stout defense, featured a 23-year-old Eric Bieniemy, former University of Colorado All-American running back and current offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs. It also had former Broncos coach John Fox coaching defensive backs.
Colorado connections aside, that jump is exceedingly rare. You can safely write off this season if the Broncos lose the first four games.
During the 2019 season, the Broncos lost to the Packers, Bears, Jaguars and Raiders, only one of which finished better than .500 (the playoff-bound Packers).
In 2020, the start was a little more excusable, with losses to the Titans, Steelers and Buccaneers, all of whom made the playoffs.
This year, only one team in Denver’s first four games seems in any danger of making the playoffs — Baltimore, the Broncos’ Week 4 foe.
For a coach on the hotseat, the first three weeks are the key to Fangio saving his job. The New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets are among the worst teams in the league, playing with bad (Giants) or unproven quarterbacks (the other two). The Jaguars and Jets compound that with bad defenses.
Denver, meanwhile, is coming into this season with an excellent defensive group and a vastly improved offense at almost every position. Even at the quarterback position, there’s a way to positively spin it. Teddy Bridgewater can be charitably described as effective — serviceable is probably closer to the truth — but I’d still take a replacement-level quarterback with NFL experience over two rookies when deciding the outcome of a single game, especially this early in the season. I’d also take Bridgewater over Daniel Jones, who’s lucky to still have a starting job in the NFL.
These are three eminently winnable games for the Broncos. If they’re dropped, you can not only throw out the season, but Fangio’s future as coach for the Broncos.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
Giants star running back Saquon Barkley was cleared for contact at practice earlier this week, a sign that he could play Week 1 against Denver. While nothing is official, it seems unlikely that Barkley would play a large role in the Giants’ offense, even if active. Most players returning from ACL tears, especially high-profile running backs, are eased back into action. Barkley didn’t play at all during the preseason, so he likely won’t be too large of a factor against the Broncos.
Also worth watching is the progress of Kenny Golladay. A favorite of fantasy football players, the former Lions receiver was signed by the Giants to a 4-year, $72 million contract this offseason. He’s battling a hamstring injury and not for the first time in his career, so it’s likely the Giants will ease him into action as well.
For the Broncos, outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and tight end Noah Fant are in the same boat. Both are dealing with lower-body injuries, returned to practice, and may or may not have their snaps limited.
I’M NOT A BETTING MAN, BUT…
Despite being on the road in Week 1, the Broncos are 2.5-point favorites against the Giants. The money line for Denver is -145 (bet $145 to win $100). Since it’s the regular season, over/under becomes more meaningful and it’s sitting at 42.5.
Matt Meyer writes a weekly sports column for the Sentinel. He can be reached at jmattmeyer@outlook.com.