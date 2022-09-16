The Central High School softball team’s offense showed up in a big way Thursday at Columbine Park.
A 10-run first inning got the Warriors started on the way to a 15-0 victory over Montrose in three innings.
With runners on first and second three batters into the bottom of the first, Bailee Ritterbush smacked a two-run single to right to start the scoring. After an error and a walk loaded the bases, EllaGrace Kellerby hit a two-run single to center for a 4-0 lead. With one out, Bryle West had an RBI single and Emma Graabau followed with a two-run single. With the bases loaded, Ritterbush collected her third RBI of the inning with a groundout and Jenna Fraser followed with a two-run single and Central led 10-0.
The Warriors (8-4, 2-0 Southwestern League) put the game away in the bottom of the third, loading the bases on two singles and an error. With one out, Kellerby hit a two-run single and Emma Diaz ended the game with a three-run home run to left.
Kellerby and Graabau both were 2 for 2 with Kellerby collecting four RBI and Graabau two, and Diaz and Ritterbush both were 1 for 2 with three RBI. Fraser earned the win, allowing only two hits and striking out seven in three innings.
Boys Golf
Blake Hooker made a hole in one and Palisade tied for third place at the Summit Tiger Invitational at Keystone Ranch Golf Course.
The Bulldogs finished at 247, tying them with host Summit. Hooker was one of three Bulldogs to finish in the top 20. He placed ninth with a nine over par-81. Hooker started on the eighth hole and recorded two birdies on the back nine. He ended his day on the seventh hole with the hole in one.
Ian Allen tied for 10th with an 82 and Alex Morrall tied for 17th with an 84 for Palisade.
Boys Tennis
Grand Junction won all four doubles matches in straight sets to defeat Vail Christian 4-3 at Canyon View Park.
The No. 1 doubles team of Bailey Rubinstein and Jase Satterfield, the No. 2 doubles team of Jameson Boyer and Nick Silzell and the No. 4 doubles team of Jack Welling and Isaac Boyer all won 6-0, 6-0. The No. 3 doubles team of Christian Tuttle and Liam Pomrenke won 6-1, 6-0.
Boys Soccer
Grand Junction scored three second-half goals to defeat Montrose 4-1.
