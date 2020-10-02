The Fruita Monument High School softball team sent 13 batters to the plate in the first inning Thursday, scoring nine runs on their way to a 15-0 victory over Grand Junction at Kronkright Park.
Jacquelyn Temple got the big inning started with a walk. Brooke Bingham followed with a single and both runners moved up on stolen bases.
Savannah Hoisington singled to drive in both runners. Hoisington came home on Lauren Lee’s RBI double. With one out, Ava Stephens walked and Bailey Bingham followed with a two-run double.
Kamryn Von Burg was hit by a pitch with two outs and scored on Temple’s two-run double. Brooke Bingham continued the inning with an RBI single and Hoisington completed the scoring with an RBI single.
The Wildcats (8-7, 6-2 Southwestern League) added four runs in the second inning, highlighted by Hoisington’s second two-run single.
Hoisington finished three hits with five RBI, Bailey Bingham had three RBI and Brooke Bingham also had three hits for Fruita Monument, which finished with 14 hits — six for extra bases.
Marisa Nehm and Jayme Shihady combined to allow allowed only one hit, a single by Grand Junction’s Abby Senko in the second inning.
Nehm finished with three strikeouts in her two innings and Shihady had four strikeouts.
The Tigers fell to 6-10, 3-5 in the SWL.