Sami Feller’s first soccer game came when she was around 5 years old.
That moment ignited a chain of events that took her from the Grand Junction area to South Denver, to the South Loop in Chicago.
On March 25, that journey reached its new chapter when Feller stepped onto the pitch at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego as a member of the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League.
“I’ve been doubted, I have been discounted simply because I didn’t grow up in an area that had the amount of talent that there was in bigger cities,” Feller said in a phone interview with The Daily Sentinel. “And I knew that if someone were to give me the chance that I wouldn’t disappoint them. And that goes for every stage. I knew that if the (Elite Clubs National League) coach in Denver would give me a chance to play on their team, then they wouldn’t be disappointed. The same thing happened when I went to (the University of Denver). And then it’s the same thing here in Chicago.”
Feller fell in love with the world’s game at an early age. She played for the Grand Junction Fire FC club team and for Palisade High School’s varsity team all four years.
When someone asked Feller what she wanted to be when she grew up, the answer was almost always some form of “play soccer,” she said. Cathy and Stephen Feller, Sami’s parents, supported their daughter when she said that. What parent wouldn’t?
But Feller’s parents really didn’t start taking their daughter’s dream seriously until Erin Sharpe, Sami’s U14 club coach and then the women’s coach for Colorado Mesa University, talked with them about her potential.
“What stuck out was her athleticism, her comfort level on the ball. But also her drive and motivation,” Sharpe said. “You could tell that she wanted to be pushed harder and she wanted a more competitive environment. She wanted to be surrounded not by a couple of players who shared those ambitions and traits, but a team of those players.”
The dog days in Denver
Feller eventually joined an Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) team in Denver.
High-level club soccer is a hefty financial commitment. Add to that competitive and often hostile environment the time and energy commitment of driving Interstate 70 to and from Denver just to train.
After school, Feller would take that 4-6 hour drive to Denver — by carpool or by herself once she got her driver’s license — for practices late into the day, then drive back the night of. Sometimes, Feller would get home around 3 a.m. and would be in classes at Palisade only a few hours later. Feller was a discovery player for the ECNL squad, meaning she would only play if the team needed her. Over a one-year span, she played 10 games for the ECNL team.
“I felt like I was being pulled in so many different directions, and the team that I was playing for at the time was one of the best in the country,” Feller said. “That was the first time that I showed up and was the worst on the team. I had to figure it out.”
But in hindsight, it was the right move.
“There was no way she would have been seen by college coaches,” Cathy Feller recalled. “Every tournament game, they had 15 D-I coaches there. This whole time she played for Fire FC.”
Feller doesn’t regret it either, and she’s grateful for her supportive parents.
“I think in that time in my life, my sophomore and junior years, that was the time that I needed to really focus on soccer just to get the opportunity (to play in college),” she said. “I think if I were to change that, then I wouldn’t be where I am right now.”
Feller starred for Palisade in her varsity career, scoring 19 goals as a senior and 25 as a junior. She was the first to be selected as the girls athlete of the year at The Daily Sentinel Sports Awards.
From Palisade to the Pioneers
Feller initially committed to Arizona State University. Playing for a school in a Power 5 conference would surely do wonders for her development and repertoire.
But the head coach who recruited her, Kevin Boyd, was fired after the Sun Devils struggled in Pac-12 play. The new coach would honor Feller’s commitment, but she would likely ride the bench, Cathy said. So Feller, then a junior, de-committed from Arizona State and embarked on a trying time in her life. Feller was rejected by many of the schools she contacted. She reached out DU coach Jeff Hooker as a last-ditch effort, but he didn’t have a spot for her either.
“There were no scholarships left anywhere for me. I was emailing so many different schools asking them if they had room,” Sami said. “It was very devastating because everything I had known since I was 5 years old was not only playing sports but playing soccer. I was feeling like I was losing a loved one. I remember being so sad because I had put in so much work throughout my whole life to play college soccer and then to have it be over just like that.”
But, seemingly at the last second, a spot opened up on the Pioneers’ roster for Feller.
She spent five years on the DU campus which, similar to Palisade, is like an insulated town separate from the rest of Denver. And just like her days with the ECNL team, Feller had to prove herself as a worthy midfielder.
She went from being a bench player to a starter by her first game.
Feller netted three straight game-winning goals and had four overall as a freshman, and was selected the Summit League’s freshman of the year in 2018. Her laundry list of collegiate accolades includes being a four-time selection to the all-conference team.
“I needed all five seasons to do a lot of growth in a lot of different areas. And so I think that I didn’t really need to do anything extra (to prepare for the pros),” she said. “I’m hard on myself to … I don’t play well when I get that mad at myself and I’m that hard on myself. I needed all five years of college in order to work on that.”
When the pros came calling
The draft process for the NWSL isn’t similar to the NFL’s. There’s no televised combine where players do drills in front of the prying eyes of scouts and coaches. Feller instead submitted a resume of her achievements and playing history to teams and Hooker spoke with some on behalf of her. Feller herself only had a formal conversation with the Washington Spirit.
Friends, family and her boyfriend, Henry, came to her place in Denver for a draft party. She reminded them that it was possible she wouldn’t be selected in any of the four rounds. And none of the 12 teams called her during the formal draft. Feller came to terms with her situation and began thinking about the process to play overseas.
“I was actually doing dishes to avoid talking to anybody and just get through the night,” Feller said. “I asked Henry to grab my phone because I was gonna call my coach and tell him that I wasn’t gonna come to practice (the next day) because I just needed a day to myself.”
But there was a notification — a missed voicemail from Red Stars assistant coach Ella Masar. After a short conversation, Feller was headed to the Windy City for the preseason.
“I came out of the room, I started screaming, my friends had bottles of champagne and they popped confetti,” Feller said. “It was one of the greatest moments of my life.”
The road ahead
Sami joined the Red Stars as one of the many midfielders and center forwards and, once again, had to stand out from the crowd. She found a home on the pitch as a center back. The Red Stars signed Feller to a multi-year contract with a fourth-year option, something that is uncommon for rookies.
“I think they see my attacking mindset and they see my hard work,” Sami said. “You can teach defending. You can’t really teach work ethic or having an attacking mindset.”
She made her debut against the San Diego Wave in front of 30,000 fans and many more watching the broadcast. Across the field from her was Alex Morgan, one of her childhood idols.
It could have gone better.
On Feller’s first touch, she passed back to the goalkeeper but shanked the ball and set up a corner kick. San Diego didn’t score but did go on to win 3-2.
Feller doesn’t focus on that outcome, she doesn’t focus on scoring as many goals as teammate (and fellow Coloradoan) Mallory Swanson — she focuses on herself and improving her game.
That’s how she went from playing in the Western Slope League to playing with the nation’s and world’s best.
“I’m gonna be Sami Feller, who plays much differently, who has a different style and that’s OK,” she said. “I want to thank every single person that I’ve encountered in my soccer career … When I was playing peewee soccer, when I was playing high school, when I was playing college, every single one of those people was just so important to me.”