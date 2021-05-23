The final five teams qualified Saturday for the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series, which begins May 29 at Suplizio Field.
Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College faced a tall task Saturday in the team’s quest to return to JUCO for the first time since 2004.
Standing in the way of Indian Hills heading to Grand Junction was the No. 1 team in the country, Wabash Valley (Ill.) College. Wabash Valley entered Saturday on a 16-game winning streak and had lost only three times all season.
Indian Hills (43-14) won the first game 10-4 and then scored four runs in the third and fourth innings of the winner-take-all game to earn their trip to Suplizio Field. In the third inning, Ren Tachioka scored on a wild pitch with the bases loaded, Noel Perez had a two-run triple and Pier-Olivier Boucher followed with an RBI single.
In the fourth inning, Tucker Ebest had an RBI single, Boucher drove in his second run of the game with another single and Ricardo Van Greiken hit a two-run single.
In the Plains District title game, fifth-ranked Cowley (Kan.) College rode a fast start to a 14-4 victory over Butler (Kan.) Community College and the Tigers’ 10th trip to Grand Junction, fourth in the past five years.
In the bottom of the first inning, the first three batters walked for Cowley (46-8) and with one out, Gus Freeman drove in a run on a fielder’s choice, Elijah Jackson had an RBI single and Felix Chenier-Rondeau capped the four-run inning with a two-run single.
The Tigers scored in every inning but the seventh, including another four-run outburst in the fifth on Bryce Madron’s grand slam.
In the South Central District championship game, third-ranked Crowder (Mo.) College (52-6) defeated Eastern Oklahoma State College 9-4 to advance to Grand Junction for the third time.
In the West District championship, Central Arizona College defeated Yavapai (Ariz.) College 15-8 to return to Grand Junction with a chance to repeat. The Vaqueros (48-7) won the 2019 JUCO World Series title.
In the Southwest District title game, McLennan (Texas) Community College (42-16) routed Cisco (Texas) College 14-1 to return to the JUCO World Series for the seventh time, first since 2017.
Indian Hills, Cowley, Crowder, Central Arizona and McLennan join Walters State (Tenn.), San Jacinto College-North (Texas), Florence-Darlington Tech (S.C.), Shelton State (Ala.) and Miami Dade (Fla.) in the JUCO field.. The 10-team bracket, which will be seeded for the first time, is scheduled to be announced Tuesday.