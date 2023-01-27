Central’s Jaysten Sanchez, top, has never been to the state wrestling tournament — at least in high school. Sanchez placed fourth in the middle school state tournament, but injuries have kept the 175-pound senior from realizing his dream.
Central’s Jaysten Sanchez, top, has had plenty of success during his senior season. The 175-pounder is currently 19-4 and ranked ninth in Class 5A. He won the Leo Rex Tournament and finished second in the Warrior Classic.
Scott Crabtree
Three years ago as a freshman — before he even wrestled a high school match — Central’s Jaysten Sanchez was ranked 14th at 138 pounds by On the Mat.
The previous year he had stepped into the spotlight when he placed fourth at the middle school state tournament.
Sanchez was five when he started wrestling.
“I started a little bit early because I wanted to play football. My dad said ‘The only way you’re playing football is if you do wrestling first to get the basics down — tackle better,’” Sanchez said.
“After I took fourth at state, I was happy, but it wasn’t good enough. Everybody wants to take first place. I went and worked on it a little bit more and when I got into high school I tried to work with the older kids a lot.”
Many expected Sanchez to make Central’s varsity as a freshman.
The reality set in quickly that the Warriors were well stocked with quality wrestlers at, below and above Sanchez’ 138-pound weight class.
Upperclassmen Jaggar Wade (126), Luke Pleasant (132), Jason Pollard (138) and Tristan Rascon (145) were state qualifiers and firmly entrenched in the Warriors’ lineup.
Pollard was ranked 11th, only a few spots ahead of Sanchez.
Sanchez challenged for a first-team spot, but the upperclassmen were tough.
“They were older, definitely more mature than I was. But I wouldn’t just give it to them. I wouldn’t let them just pin me. I never got pinned by any of them,” Sanchez said.
Sanchez was able to wrestle a few varsity matches, tallying a 6-4 mark. As a junior varsity competitor, he went 15-0.
By Sanchez’s sophomore year, Wade, Pleasant and Rascon had graduated.
He finished with a respectable 17-5 record, reaching the regional semifinals.
However Sanchez had to withdraw from the regional tournament with a shoulder injury.
As a junior, Sanchez hoped his season would end with at least a state medal.
“I wanted to go to state. I wanted to win it, or at least be in the top three. I didn’t want to drive that far and come back with nothing,” Sanchez said.
Unfortunately, a severe football-related knee injury prevented him from wrestling.
“I was pretty upset. I wanted to go into my junior year to see how far I could get. I love wrestling. Everyone says you are in shape after football, but for wrestling that isn’t true,” Sanchez said. “There is a whole different kinda of shape for wrestling. (After the injury) I then stuck myself into the weight room and tried to get myself as strong as I could, so when I came back I could own it.”
This season is Sanchez’ last shot to fulfill some of the promise envisioned when he entered high school.
“I tried to go out for football but I had a few problems still, so I couldn’t play this year. So I ended up coaching,” Sanchez said.
Currently Sanchez is 19-4, and ranked No. 9 in Class 5A at 175 pounds. A couple of highlights have been winning the Leo Rex Tournament and a second-place finish at the Warrior Classic.
“I want to stay with the same goals. Lord willing, I’ll do what I can and get the strength I need to go to state. If I can win it, that’s awesome. If I can’t, I’m already gonna know that I worked my entire season, even offseason working my butt off. That I feel complete, and did everything I could. I didn’t slack off this day or any. I went all in, so that when it’s all over, I’m happy,” Sanchez said.