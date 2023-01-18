One aspect of wrestling that many other sports do not have to contend with is maintaining weight.
With the state qualifying regional tournaments only four weeks away, wrestlers are settling into their designated weight class.
Their weight is defined by the mandatory weight certification assigned at the beginning of the season by medical personnel.
This certification is based on the wrestler’s weight with a 7% descent plan.
While some wrestlers wrestle up a weight class, there are limits to how far down they can drop. For example, a wrestler starting the year at 126 pounds is only allowed to drop to 118 pounds. This nationally recognized plan is in place to encourage safe weight loss.
Fruita Monument coach Lucas Archuleta’s policy is based on a specific timeframe.
“Once wrestlers return from Christmas break, they have to declare a weight. I want them to be wrestling at a weight with little or no weight loss,” Archuleta said
For any of his wrestlers planning on losing weight, Palisade coach Bill Troutwine has a message.
“Let’s get down there well before regionals, to see how you feel. Because I would hate for you to get to regionals, drop down and feel like garbage. And you are not your best wrestler,” Troutwine said.
Central coach Clint Trujillo also touched on the 7% weight loss method.
“With the new descent plan, a wrestler can go down the week before regionals. However, I think that would be dumb because they don’t give their body a chance to adjust. So you’ll never see us doing that,” Trujillo said.
On the other side of the spectrum, going up a weight class could potentially be beneficial.
The Daily Sentinel’s James Burky reported last week about the path Grand Junction’s Murphy Harris took to become a better wrestler.
Harris began the season certified at 113 pounds, but wasn’t attaining the success he had hoped. He was cutting weight to compete at 113, but realized the downside.
“I was cutting way too much weight and wasn’t feeling healthy on the second day of those two-day tournaments. I didn’t like having to watch what I was drinking (just to stay at 113),” Harris said. “There is a difference between cutting weight quickly and cutting weight healthily, and I wasn’t being totally healthy.”
Since Harris has moved up to the 120-pound weight class, he is 10-5.
Tonight, Central hosts Grand Junction. The dual begins at 6 p.m. On Thursday, Fruita Monument welcomes Montrose and Durango with matches beginning at 5 p.m. Also on Thursday, Palisade takes on North Fork in Palisade at 6 p.m.