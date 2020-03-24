The biggest indoor soccer facility between Denver and Salt Lake City rests on Printer Court in Grand Junction.
Since opening its doors last February, the new home of the Grand Junction Fire Football Club has helped the club continue its steady growth and also increased the popularity of soccer on the Western Slope.
“It wasn’t (meant) to be the biggest,” Fire FC General Manager Larry Johnson said. “It was to meet the needs of our membership. All of our competitive teams train here during the wintertime. It helps us from a competitive edge, having our kids training all winter long getting ready for their spring and/or fall season.”
Johnson has served as Fire FC’s general manager for 13 years. His job includes managing the staff, taking phone calls, helping people register or answer any questions they have, and dealing with city contracts and vendors.
Popularity in the club has surged in his 13 years at the helm. Currently, more than 1,400 kids of all ages are members.
Of the 1,400, only 20 or so come from surrounding communities like Montrose, Glenwood Springs or Moab, Utah. The rest are from the Grand Valley.
“It gives us a lot more versatility in our summer and winter indoor programs,” Johnson said of the new facility. “We had over 500 kids who just finished playing indoor soccer over the winter, compared to 125 kids at our old facility.”
The new facility cost $1.8 million to build and will serve as the club’s home for at least 25 years. It has proven to be worth every penny for Fire FC.
“We were able to raise a little over a million from donations and sponsorships,” Johnson said. “We’re making good progress on paying off the balance of the mortgage and hope to have that paid in 7-10 years so that we can then lower the cost of playing soccer in the valley.”
Despite the costs ranging from $75 for young recreational play to $700 a year for competitive high school students, the club has continued to grow after opening its new facility.
Fire FC has 139 recreational teams coached by volunteer coaches. At the competitive level, there are 10 coaches, each of whom is in charge of multiple squads.
Roughly 150 of the players are high school age. The rest range from ages 3 to 14.
Johnson hopes paying off the mortgage means the prices will decrease.
“The other part of it is in other parts of the world, the government subsidizes their soccer,” Johnson said. “That obviously doesn’t happen in the United States. It’s all private. When you say pay to play, we’re not subsidized by federal agencies like in Brazil or Spain. That’s the biggest difference in the pay scale of it.”
The facility’s front office is open on weekdays year round. It has to be for Johnson to run the club properly, which involves planning months in advance.
“I do this full-time,” Johnson said. “Even in the winter, I’m working on our tournament we have in May, tryouts, summer programs, summer camps, then during the summer, I’m working on winter and the high school boys tryouts in November. I’m always trying to work ahead, working with the City of Grand Junction on our field contracts, etc.”
Another benefit that has come from the move has been an expansion of staff.
As soccer continues growing on the Western Slope, so too must the staff size of those helping boost that growth.
“We have more office staff to accommodate the needs of our membership,” Johnson said. “In our old facility, we had two people. Now, I’ve got five people who are staff coaches for our competitive teams during the busy parts of the year, which are now and the fall.
“During the summer and winter, it isn’t very busy, so it’s basically me and our executive director. Because it isn’t as busy, it’s easier for one person to manage that.”
The facility hosts summer and winter games and also provides training in areas such as goalkeeping, shooting, strength and conditioning, and taking a quality first touch.
They have plenty of room for all of that and more.
“There’s just a lot more programs from that standpoint in addition to our league play,” Johnson said.
“In the summer, it’s more just league play. It’s a kick-back, fun time where the kids can have a little bit of time off.”