Count the Warrior Wild West Invitational as the latest high school sports event to be a victim of spring weather.
The annual track and field event was slated to be a two-day event before inclement weather forced organizers to pack it up and try again today. The elements went from spitting rain to sleet to hail, to snow and left the track at Stocker Stadium wet. Athletes went from warming up for their heats to warming up in school buses and cars as coaches frantically broke down tents.
Paul Cain, director of athletics for School District 51, said the plan is for the meet to resume today in a modified format. That schedule is to be determined.
The Bill Fanning Memorial Classic, the annual prep baseball tournament, and the Western Slope Open girls tennis tournament earlier this month that also were modified because of inclement weather.
“(Weather has canceled games) definitely more than usual,” Cain said Friday evening. “I feel bad for the schools that came out today. … The track could have frost on it tomorrow. I just left the stadium and it was wet. If it gets to freezing temperatures and it’s not dried out we’ll have to wait until it’s safe to run (today).”
These cancellations could, in theory, financially hurt athletics. Should the track meet be canceled, visiting schools could ask for refunds of their entry fees and the organizers would oblige despite already paying for officials, event staff and stadium fees. Cain, though, expects the weather to cooperate enough today to complete the majority, if not all, events.
Cancellations are an unfortunate symptom of spring weather. The Fruita Monument and Central baseball teams lost out on games against Front Range teams at the Fanning. Cain said there are attempts to schedule extra games on the Warriors’ and Wildcats’ future road trips to make up for the lost competition. That could also save money for the cash-strapped school district.
It’s not as simple as finding an open date on a calendar when it comes to rescheduling games at the varsity or sub-varsity level.
“We can’t control mother nature and finding officials and umpires is difficult,” Cain said. “We’re so short on girls lacrosse officials that next week, we have four games in one day because only two officials are available.”
Cain said organizers began work on modifying the Warrior Wild West schedule Friday night and a new one would be posted on MileSplit when available. The second day of the meet is slated to begin at 9 a.m. today.
Weather permitting, of course.
Baseball
Palisade was shut out 5-0 by Moorpark (California) in a tournament in Arizona.
The Musketeers (8-5) scored all of their runs in the first inning.
The Bulldogs (2-5) play Chandler, Arizona (10-5) today at noon.