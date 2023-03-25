Count the Warrior Wild West Invitational as the latest high school sports event to be a victim of spring weather.

The annual track and field event was slated to be a two-day event before inclement weather forced organizers to pack it up and try again today. The elements went from spitting rain to sleet to hail, to snow and left the track at Stocker Stadium wet. Athletes went from warming up for their heats to warming up in school buses and cars as coaches frantically broke down tents.