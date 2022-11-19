A 9-0 start to the game and a 20-6 run late in the first half carried the Colorado Mesa men's basketball team to a 71-65 victory Friday night against Texas A&M-Kingsville.

The Mavericks (3-0) got 16 points from Trevor Baskin, 15 each from Blaise Threatt and Christopher Speller and 12 more from Owen Koonce, shooting 48.1% from the field.