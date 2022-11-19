A 9-0 start to the game and a 20-6 run late in the first half carried the Colorado Mesa men's basketball team to a 71-65 victory Friday night against Texas A&M-Kingsville.
The Mavericks (3-0) got 16 points from Trevor Baskin, 15 each from Blaise Threatt and Christopher Speller and 12 more from Owen Koonce, shooting 48.1% from the field.
“We've really taken a step in terms of offense, and then our defense has been really good,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said. “Mac (Riniker) got in a little bit of foul trouble and it just disrupted our flow a little bit. Reece (Johnson) hurt his shoulder last weekend so he didn't play tonight so it changed the rotation off the bench a little bit. It was great to come out and build that lead and battle to the end and finish with the kind of defense that we need to win on the road.”
That big scoring run in the first half helped the Mavericks take a 33-20 halftime lead. Their 33-14 lead with 2:23 to play in the first half was the largest of the game.
Baskin finished with a double-double, adding a dozen rebounds. He went 6 of 10 from the field and added two assists.
Threatt had six of CMU's 12 assists.
Coming out of halftime, the teams traded turnovers, then Threatt grabbed a defensive rebound and Isaac Jessup hit a 3-pointer on the other end. Kingsville cut the lead to seven points five minutes into the half, but Mac Riniker went inside for a layup, Baskin followed with a layup and Jessup tossed a lob to Baskin on a break for a dunk and a 42-29 lead with 12:46 to play.
With just more than four minutes to go, the Javelinas had whittled that lead to only four points, 58-54, but Threatt hit a step-back 3-pointer and followed it with a driving layup with 2:39 to play.
After Kingsville answered, Speller converted a turnover into a hook in the lane and a 65-57 advantage with 1:18 remaining.
“He was really good tonight,” DeGeorge said of Speller. “He's still finding his comfort level. After the second media timeout, he wasn't playing like he has been in practice so I just said, make plays, be aggressive, and he started to find a way to do that.”
The Mavericks, who play Texas A&M International today, made six free throws in the final 29 seconds to seal the victory.
“(Sammy Brooks, who finished with 14 points) got going or them and we knew they were going to press a little more aggressively,” DeGeorge said. “We just lost our flow and rhythm and it got tough down the stretch but I thought the guys battled hard.”
Women’s Basketball
Olivia Reed had her second double-double in three games, but the Mavericks dropped their third straight game, 71-57 to Northwest Missouri State in Hays, Kansas.
Reed, a 5-foot-11 freshman forward, had career highs of 15 points and 18 rebounds, and nearly had a double-double in the first half, with nine points and 10 boards.
Jamisyn Heaton, another freshman forward, had 11 points, but shot just 3 of 11 from the field.
Tied 14-14 at the end of the first quarter, the Mavericks were right with the Bearcats until the final two minutes of the half, down only two, 27-25 after Reed grabbed an offensive rebound and scored.
Northwest Missouri State (3-0) went on an 11-4 run to take control at the break, 38-29. Mesa managed only one shot, a made layup in transition by Lauryn Deede, in that span. Kylie Kravig made a pair of free throws for the Mavs’ only other points, and CMU committed two turnovers, both of which led to baskets on the other end.
The closest CMU (0-3) got after that was five points at the 4:12 mark of the third quarter.
Turnovers continued to hurt the Mavericks, who gave the ball away 14 times, leading to 15 points. Northwest Missouri State committed only four turnovers.
”Rookie mistakes. It’s a combination of everything, where we just have to play a little more consistently,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said. “We could live with the offensive woes a little bit, but really, it’s the defense. It’s one of those things we’re constantly giving up layups or putting them at the free throw line. We’re struggling with guarding. We’re working on it, talking through it, it’s just mental mistake after mental mistake.
“It’s inexperience and they need those reps on the court. Usually we have some upperclassmen to kind of hold the fort down, but these kids have to play, there’s no learning by watching.”
“Rookie mistakes. It’s a combination of everything, where we just have to play a little more consistently,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said. “We could live with the offensive woes a little bit, but really, it’s the defense. It’s one of those things we’re constantly giving up layups or putting them at the free throw line. We’re struggling with guarding. We’re working on it, talking through it, it’s just mental mistake after mental mistake.
“It’s inexperience and they need those reps on the court. Usually we have some upperclassmen to kind of hold the fort down, but these kids have to play, there’s no learning by watching.”
Diving
Isaiah Cheeks locked up his spot in the NCAA Division II national pre-qualifying diving tournament by scoring 304.60 points in a six-dive round to win the 1-meter competition at the Lumberjack Diving Invitational at Northern Arizona University.
Cheeks, who won the national 3-meter title last season, reached the national score standard in a second meet, which is required to get to the qualifying tournament. Cheeks scored more than 50 points on four of his six dives to lead the five CMU divers, the only men in the field. Josh Thomas was second with 237.30 points, followed by Dawson Wilson, Aiden Coon and Devon Gordon.
Freshman Kenya Meyer scored 213.60 points in the women’s 3-meter preliminaries, the highest score for the Mavericks, but finished 17th, one spot out of the consolation finals. Kyra Apodaca was 21st, Aubrey Priesler 27th and Mimi Licht 31st.
Women’s Wrestling
Claire DiCugno is in the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Open at 136 pounds, the only Maverick still in championship contention at the 40-team tournament.
DiCugno, the No. 4-ranked wrestler in her weight class, is redshirting this season and is competing unattached. She won all four of her matches by technical fall.
Jayleen Sekona reached the quarterfinals at 191 pounds before losing by pin to Lessly Sandoval of the University of St. Mary.
Marissa Gallegos, the No. 1-ranked wrestler in the nation at 123 pounds, wrestled at the Bill Farrell Memorial International at the New York Athletic Club. She reached the finals of the 55kg (121 pounds) weight class, losing 7-1 to Samantha Stewart of Canada.