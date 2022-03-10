Donnie Negus looked at the 197-pound bracket for this weekend’s NCAA Division II national tournament only because “it came up on my Twitter feed and I was like, oh, cool, my bracket.”
The Colorado Mesa sixth-year senior, heading to his third national tournament, spent a few minutes perusing the bracket, then promptly ignored it.
“I honestly couldn’t really tell you a whole lot about it,” Negus said. “Both guys in my region that qualified are on the other side and then I know not a whole lot else. Really, I didn’t pay a whole lot of attention to it. I don’t really care, because I know I’ve gotta beat the best guys, and I don’t care who the best guys are. When they go out there and step on the line, I’ve got to beat him to win a national title.”
Some wrestlers want to study the bracket, figure out who they might face, but for the most part, the Colorado Mesa coaches are taking care of the scouting reports. They’ll tell the five Mavericks in the national tournament this week in St. Louis about a tendency their opponent might have, but otherwise, they want their wrestlers to wrestle their own match.
“What we talked about Friday was, you can look at the brackets, but it doesn’t matter what you say, they’re gonna do what they want to do, what they believe in, and that’s fine,” CMU coach Chuck Pipher said. “Collin (Metzgar) doesn’t look at his bracket at all. Whenever he walks out there, whoever it is, we try to tell him a few things if we think something is out of the ordinary or something maybe to look out for, but other than that, just let them go out and wrestle and let them believe in what they believe in to be the best they can be at that time.”
Metzgar (25-6) is seeded eighth at 133 pounds and faces Devin Flannery (17-5) of Millersville (Pa.) in the first round. Negus (23-4) drew fourth-seeded Brian Kennerly (24-3) of Kutztown (Pa.) at 197.
Dawson Collins (22-3) will get a chance to see his first-round opponent in action, facing the winner of a 123-pound preliminary bout between Evan Carrigan of Newberry College (S.C.) and Christian Meija of McKendree (Ill.).
Ryan Wheeler (18-7) is the No. 6 seed at 157 pounds and will also face a preliminary-round winner, either Tyler Wagener of Augustana (S.D.) or Nick Young of Gannon (Pa.). If he wins his first match, Wheeler could have a rematch of the Super Region VI championship against Adams State’s Josiah Rider, a Grand Junction High School graduate who is seeded third.
Wheeler has handed Rider his only two losses in 26 matches, including in the regional tournament when Rider was forced to default because of an ankle injury. Wheeler was leading 4-1 at the time.
They’re 2-2 against one another this season, trading victories by pin in the Midwest Classic, first Wheeler pinning Rider in 2 minutes, 6 seconds in the second round, then Rider pinning Wheeler in 6:42 in a consolation match. Rider claimed a 3-2 decision in the RMAC dual, then Wheeler won the regional match.
“I didn’t even look at the brackets at regionals, I just waited until my name came up,” said Wheeler, only a redshirt freshman. “I don’t really know who they are. You’ve just got to wrestle them like you wrestle everybody else. You just treat it like every other match. It really is just another match.
“I mean, they’re the best in the country and it’s kind of exciting. When you get the best guys in the country at one tournament, you get excited for that.”
The Mavs’ fifth qualifier, 174-pound redshirt junior Seth Latham (19-7) faces fifth-seeded Ty McGeary (20-1) of West Liberty (W.Va.) in the first round. Latham, like Collins, is a Grand Junction product, and wrestled well all season after coming up one match shy of nationals last season. Two years ago, Latham qualified for nationals, which were canceled the day before competition began because of the coronavirus pandemic.
As he’s gained more experience, Latham said he knows even if he’s taken down in a match, it’s far from over.
“Even if I’m the first one to get taken down, I’m like, ‘OK, whatever, I have to stand up. It’s not the end of the world,’ ‘’ he said. He wrestled with a sense of urgency this season, too.
“Well,” he said, “I’m realizing my years here at Colorado Mesa are winding down.”
Competing in the Midwest Classic and the and the National Duals prepared the Mavericks by facing some of the top competition in the nation. Negus, for example, faced Dalton Abney of Central Oklahoma, who is the No. 1 seed and undefeated at 22-0. Negus lost that match 2-1 and could see him again in the semifinals.
“I mean, last year was weird, it was set up weird, no arena, hardly any fans,” Negus said of the pandemic-restricted nationals in 2021. “But I don’t think it’s going to be a lot different than a regional tournament, just a little bit bigger of an arena. I’m looking forward to going out there and wrestle some of the best guys, maybe avenge a couple of losses I’ve had over the season and see what happens.”