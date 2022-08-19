The long-dormant gridirons come to life today as high school football returns in Colorado and on the Western Slope.
This season, Stocker Stadium will feature a confluence of storylines from players, coaches and teams as the Fruita Monument, Grand Junction, Central and Palisade high school football programs are all vying for success in their respective classifications.
Star players are gone and new ones are emerging. As that unfolds, the Wildcats, Tigers, Warriors and Bulldogs all face new competition as after a reshuffling of conferences. The Tigers begin that journey at 7 p.m. tonight against Pueblo West High School.
The Daily Sentinel asked area coaches to highlight five players from each team for fans to watch for this season.
Fruita Monument
Last season was the Wildcats’ best in four years. They went 8-4, averaged 33 points per game, had three players with 600-plus rushing yards and hung 63 points on Brighton in their first-round playoff game. Three of the Wildcats’ losses came against Montrose (4A semifinalist), Erie (4A runner-up) and 4A champion Chatfield.
Now, Fruita has Broomfield and Aurora Central on its conference docket because it’s in the Class 4A League 7. The Wildcats’ nonconference schedule includes four playoff teams from last season — Bear Creek, Skyline, 5A semifinalist Grandview and a rematch with Montrose.
But, the Wildcats have a ton of key players returning. Wyatt Sharpe (987 rushing yards) and Kaison Stegelmeier (882 rushing yards) are back.
“Wyatt had a great offseason making gains in his strength as well as working his way onto the defensive side of the ball,” Fruita coach Cameron Ross said in an email.
Ross also praised Stegelmeier, a two-way player, for his leadership on defense.
But as any New York Giants fan will tell you, great running backs don’t matter if you don’t have a good offensive line. Luckily, Fruita has that and Ross praised Keane Bessert and Randy Gallegos.
Bessert has emerged as a leader and comic relief, Ross said, and will be on the University of Wisconsin football team next season. Ross also expects big things from Gallegos, who made the all-conference team in 2021 despite only playing the second half of the season.
Finally, Corben Rowell is back under center again. He threw 10 touchdown passes last season and also caught a game-winner in an instant classic against Mesa Ridge.
“He grew a lot last year as a player and continued his growth through the offseason both (mentally) and physically,” Ross said. “He is a smart, athletic player who can make plays with his legs or his arm.”
Fruita begins its season on Aug. 26 against Central at Stocker Stadium.
Palisade
The Bulldogs are the other reigning playoff team in District 51 and, like Fruita, return much of their team. While the absences of players like Franklin Barks and Kevin Sjogren will be felt, the core of a Palisade roster remains from a team that won eight games and made it to the second round of the 3A playoffs.
Malakhi Espinosa is back as the starting quarterback, and the field general of the option-heavy offense ran for 1,162 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. Also back are Phallen Salvati, who had 1,011 yards and 12 touchdowns, and Rhett Ward, who had 836 yards and eight touchdowns.
None of them would be able to run wild if not for the front five, and those are the guys that Palisade coach Joe Ramunno should be familiar with.
Palisade’s offensive line features Wyatt Cerny, Nikolas Moreno, Keegan Cox, Tyler Hinton and Trey Hitzemann. All five are senior leaders who also make an impact on the defensive end.
Moreno and Hitzemann are towering tackles. Moreno is 6-foot-3, 285 pounds and was described by Ramunno as “dominating on both sides of the ball.” Hitzemann stands at 6-4, 254 with a great work ethic, Ramunno said.
Hinton saw a lot of action last year on defense and finished with 46 tackles — fifth most on the team — including 2 1/2 for lost yardage.
Although Cox and Cerny saw limited action last season, Ramunno praised both for what he has seen in practices. He singled out Cox’s quickness and acceleration and Cerny’s leadership.
The Central West Football Conference — now League 3 — remains mostly intact amidst the conference shakeups except for Durango replacing Steamboat Springs.
The Bulldogs begin their season at Roosevelt on Aug. 26.
Central
Two seasons ago, the Warriors score only 36 points and were winless in a six-game, COVID-shortened season.
Last season, thanks in large part to a suffocating defense, the Warriors managed a 4-6 record. That included a 12-8 upset of Palisade — Central’s first over the Bulldogs in 14 years. In their local gauntlet against Palisade, Grand Junction and Fruita Monument, the Warriors allowed 29 total points.
Retaining and improving on that defensive success is key for the Warriors, as will the offense taking a step forward.
Coach Brandon Milholland singled out two players who will be key to the latter — Devin Hickey and Santana Martinez, the Warriors’ leading rushers from last season.
Hickey, the starting quarterback, scored 12 total touchdowns, according to MaxPreps (stats from a handful of games are missing on the website.)
Martinez, meanwhile, is a key contributor on both sides of the ball. According to MaxPreps, Martinez ran for 346 yards with a 5.0-yard average and three touchdowns, the second most on the team just behind Hickey. Martinez’s frame also allows him to be a threat at linebacker. Martinez led the Warriors in solo tackles (42) and total tackles (52) and added a pair of tackles for a loss.
Milholland also highlighted tight end and defensive end Cash Walker.
Walker is listed on MaxPreps at 6-4, 225. With the dynamic Justin Blanton now playing for Colorado Mesa University, Walker could emerge as a top target for Hickey.
The other two players Milholland highlighted are Kaden Gray and Jaysten Sanchez.
Gray is listed as a wide receiver and cornerback who tallied 19 total tackles — 12 solo — in seven games last season. Sanchez emerged as a reliable threat out of the backfield with 21 carries for 100 yards. In four games on MaxPreps, Sanchez tallied 24 tackles and has 96 in his three seasons on varsity.
Central is now in the 4A League 1 conference with Greeley Central, Loveland, Skyline and Windsor.
Grand Junction
The Tigers ended a difficult 2021 season on a high note when they beat Gateway 56-12, their lone win of the season.
But there’s plenty of optimism that Landon McKee’s team will see growth in 2022. The Tigers’ defense flashed its potential in losses to Central in Centaurus, which were close before their opponents pulled away.
The players McKee highlighted fall in line with his method in bringing Grand Junction back to prominence — building a culture.
Senior signal caller Isaiah Biocic has been key to that. He compiled nearly 1,000 total yards as a dual-threat quarterback and scored seven touchdowns. But his biggest impact might be off the field. McKee said Biocic has been “tremendous” in shaping the Tigers’ culture and has showcased great leadership and work ethic.
Aleczander Schafer also embodies that. He is listed as a running back but has since moved to the offensive line because, as McKee said, that is where the team needed him most. He also has a large presence as a leader on the defensive side, totaling 37 tackles (25 solo) as a linebacker in 2021.
McKee also said similar things about two-way linemen Austin Curfman and Will Wharton. With their work ethic and senior leadership, both figure to be key in making lanes for Biocic and running backs, and continuing the Tigers’ growth on defense.
Someone who could benefit the most from Curfman and Wharton is senior running back Dom Carver-Martinez. He had one rushing touchdown last season to go with 24 carries for 113 yards. While those stats aren’t eye-popping, McKee praised his work ethic and said he had a great offseason in the weight room.
The Tigers now compete in the 4A League 6 conference with Bear Creek, Dakota Ridge, Golden and Standley Lake.
The Tigers host Glenwood Springs on Aug. 25 at Stocker Stadium.