As the hours ticked away until the start of Super Bowl 54 in February, Jerry McClurg and his family gathered around the television in his Grand Junction home to witness a game that would provide them with a sense of pride no matter what.
The 78-year-old McClurg was hopeful the San Francisco 49ers would bring home the Lombardi Trophy because of what it would mean for Ben Garland, who his family knows from teaching days.
Instead, he saw 53 men accomplish something he did 50 years before: play for a Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs squad.
McClurg was born in Fruita, grew up in Grand Junction and attended Grand Junction High School in the late 1950s, playing any sport he could.
“People didn’t specialize back then,” McClurg said. “I played basketball, too. So I did all three seasons. I either wrestled or played basketball, football in the fall and the spring, we had really good baseball teams, so I either played baseball or went out for track. So back then, we didn’t have a lot of specialization. We had guys played all sports. Now, most guys do one sport and stick with it all the way through.”
McClurg played whatever he could, but his talents showed themselves more on the gridiron, where he became a standout defensive lineman for the Tigers.
He was a member of the 1957 state championship team his sophomore year. Years later, one of his sons, Jim, was a sophomore on the Tigers’ 1988 state title team.
“Jim repeated what Jerry did,” said Jerry’s wife and Jim’s mother, Dannie. “It’s neat when sons repeat what their dads did.”
The landscape of prep football in Colorado was drastically different during Jerry’s playing days. There were no margins for error to stay in playoff contention in those days.
“As a sophomore, I didn’t play much over three freshmen, three sophomores on the varsity, and then my junior year we won state in track, the large track division,” McClurg said. “Senior year, I think we lost one game or two in football and couldn’t get in the playoffs.
Our league back then was tough because it was us and Trinidad and all the Springs schools, all the public schools. So you play nonconference games, maybe one or two of the big schools in Denver. And if you lost one game in league, you might not get in the playoffs.
“Now, you got schools getting in it at 5-5 or 4-6. But yeah, we had to travel all the time in high school.”
■ ■ ■ ■ ■
Jerry was good enough during his time with Grand Junction to earn the attention of his dream program, the University of Colorado.
His daily view, and life, was about to change. Goodbye, Grand Mesa. Hello, Flatirons.
“Something I always wanted to do is to play football in college,” Jerry said. “I used to listen to CU games on the radio. My brother ended up going over there majoring in engineering and business. So I pretty much knew that’s where I wanted to go.”
However, once he arrived in Boulder, he had to overcome his own mind games.
Despite his talent, he needed to readjust to an environment with more skilled players from all over the country.
“I found out my freshman year, you come from a small town and go over to CU and all of a sudden, everyone you meet is from Denver, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Detroit, places like that,” Jerry said. “Pretty soon, you start to doubt yourself, even though you haven’t even played. ‘Do I belong over here?’ I remember my coach saying, ‘Wherever you choose to go, it’s better to make a little splash in a big pond than a big splash in a little pond. Choose the school you want to go to and live with that.’ That’s what I did.
“Just because they’re from Pittsburgh or Chicago, you think, ‘How am I going to do against those kinds of guys?’ Then you realize people are people.”
Jerry was a member of Sonny Grandelius’ second Buffaloes squad, which went 6-4 and finished second in the Big 8 behind Missouri.
In his sophomore season in 1961, Jerry helped Colorado win the Big 8 and finish the regular season 9-1 and ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press Poll. The Buffaloes lost 25-7 to No. 4 LSU in the Orange Bowl 25-7, but the future seemed bright for Jerry and CU.
NCAA sanctions derailed all those dreams.
“I think we had 27 of the top 33 coming back, and all of those guys were kicked out of schoolbecause of stuff, so we have six guys left out of that,” Jerry said. “We would’ve won the Big 8 the next year. (The NCAA) said either you bring in someone who’s not a major college coach and de-emphasize it or otherwise, you’re gonna get a worse probation, which meant six or more years at that time.”
Colorado opted for the former option, bringing in William E. Davis, who would ultimately only coach in 1962 and never be a head coach again.
The Buffaloes immediately declined. They went 2-8 in 1962, a season Jerry missed because of a miscalculation by the school that led to him being misled about his hours.
Jerry’s final season at CU saw his third head coach in Eddie Crowder. The team finished 2-8 again, but Jerry played well enough to put himself into a position to continue playing football at the professional level.
He was drafted in both the American Football League and National Football League drafts, as the leagues had not yet merged. In the AFL, he was taken by the Chiefs with the 194th pick. In the NFL, he was taken by Minnesota with the 230th pick.
However, he still had a little bit of college football left. He wanted to play in an All-Star game, particularly the East-West Shrine Game. However, he ended up in the Blue-Gray Game in Montgomery, Alabama.
That’s where he happened to meet the love of his life.
■ ■ ■ ■ ■
“So when I went to the Blue-Gray Game with a teammate from Nucla,” Jerry said. “He had signed with been drafted by Green Bay and I’ve been drafted by the Vikings and the Chiefs. The Chiefs in a redshirt draft my junior year and then the Vikings my senior year. But anyway, that(One) night after practicing at the Crampton Bowl, they told us we’re gonna go to the country club and have dinner. You’re gonna draw a name when you come in and that’ll be who you have dinner with.
“Then I find out later the moms got their daughters to sign up to go to this country club.”
Dannie, a student at nearby Auburn University, was signed up by her mother and didn’t have high expectations the night would lead to much.
“So my mother signed up for me without telling meand I came home for Christmas,” Dannie said. “And she told me I was going to this banquet for the Blue-Gray football players. And I said, ‘I don’t want to go. I don’t like football players because they’re usually egotistical, and now probably have a Yankee.’ She told me, ‘Well, I’ve already accepted the invitation, so you’re gonna go.’ ”
“I go to the banquet after practice and girls came over and said, ‘You’re to pick somebody, then we’ll take you and introduce you,’ ” Jerry said. “She’s the one I drew… I drew my wife’s name. I went into a country club and just got married.”
A little over a year later, on Jan. 7, 1966, Jerry and Dannie were married and they’re still going strong 54 years later. They had two sons in Ron and Jim.
■ ■ ■ ■ ■
When Jerry made it to professional football, he spent time trying to make the final roster with both the Chiefs and Vikings before traveling north of the border.
Beginning in 1965, he played three seasons for the Canadian Football League’s Calgary Stampeders.
The CFL’s style of play was drastically different from what Jerry had experienced in Kansas City and Minneapolis.
“It’s a bigger field,” Jerry said. “Your size doesn’t matter as much up there, you need quickness. I think the heaviest I played in the states comes around 285 or a little bit more with the Chiefs. At defensive end, that’s fine. But Kansas City was big. They were huge. So I knew they were loaded. God, they had some great players.”
In his third year in Calgary, Jerry was injured lifting weights and settled briefly in Denver during the offseason.
That’s when another shot at the NFL presented itself.
After a dinner with the Chiefs’ area scout, McClurg eventually flew to Kansas City, but wouldn’t run during the tryout because he hadn’t trained for that and returned home without a deal.
“The Chiefs’ area scout lived in Denver,” Jerry said. “He took us out to dinner and he and his wife and said, ‘They want you to come back down.’ When I get down there, they wanted me to put on my T-shirt and shoes and go run. I said, ‘Listen, I’ve been working out all winter in Denver lifting, playing basketball, I haven’t been sprinting and stuff. I didn’t come down here to run. So you guys have seen me play. I’m not doing that.’ Well, just a light workout. No, I’m not gonna do that and pull a muscle or something.’ It’s crazy, man. So he said ‘You sure?’ I said yes. I went and told the trainer here to take me back to the airport and I flew back to Denver.
“A week or two later the scout called me and said (the Chiefs) wanted me to sign,” he said. “They were offering contracts and they don’t want a workout, they just wanted to sign me. So that’s when I signed with them to go back.”
Jerry made the final roster for the 1969 Chiefs team, but continued to have health issues. His knee locked up in the midst of training camp and the injury lingered throughout the season.
“I went through three-fourths of the games, then told (the coach), ‘Look, my knee is not getting better. It doesn’t do any good to stay here all day and do all this extra stuff,’ ” Jerry said. “I said if you’ll pay me off the rest of the regular season, I’ll forgo anything else beyond that, and I’ll come back next year, which is what I did. So he said, ‘Are you sure?’ I said yeah. So I went in and they cut me a check for the rest of the regular season.”
His former teammates went on to win Super Bowl IV in New Orleans, defeating the Vikings 23-7 for the title.
While watching the game, he realized he knew most of the players on both teams. He’s still friends with some of the former Vikings.
Jerry didn’t regret leaving the Chiefs prior to their playoff run, as the decision may have saved his legs.
“I (made the right call) because I wouldn’t have gotten better at that point,” he said. “I couldn’t have played all year. I went in there three times, early in the morning, at noon, and after practice. Then I went to regular practice, regular meetings, all that stuff, too. And when everybody’s gone, I’m in there doing exercises and stuff. I do it on Monday, go out and try to jog and I couldn’t run. I couldn’t walk hardly the rest of the week. So at the end, I said, ‘Just pay me and we’re good.’ ”
He technically made an appearance during the playoffs, during the Chiefs’ AFL championship win over rival Oakland.
“The week of the game, they have a Dodge Charger out there at practice one day and it’s red with a white vinyl top and then wanted you to go over and sign your name after practice on this car,” Jerry said. “And then at halftime of the championship game, they would give one away. The Vikings were doing the same thing with whoever they played in the championship game. So anyway, I went over there, sign Jerry McClurg on there. Dannie was pregnant with our son, our oldest boy (Ron). And she’s back in Alabama with her mom and dad and they show this thing there before the playoff game, and they come in on the car and she said that’s the car Jerry said that he signed that they kept coming in on and she got up and went over and said, ‘There it is right there, his signature.’ She said you could see it plain everything when the camera came in, and there it was.”
He never received a Super Bowl ring. He was offered one by the team, but the cost would have exceeded $11,000.
However, he is connected to that Super Bowl triumph courtesy of the NFL’s plaques dedicated to each championship team.
One day around 10 years ago, Jim discovered a plaque of the championship Chiefs at a sports shop in Denver.
After noticing his father in the team picture, he knew what his Christmas gift would be.
“I looked and they had that Super Bowl IV and had all the same picture and the names are engraved. Yeah, there’s dad,” Jim said. “I’ll get that for Christmas for him. So it was cool to find.There were only like 20 plaques in there. I’m like, ‘What are the odds that that one’s still sitting there?’ So that was pretty cool. He asked me how much I paid for it, I don’t know. I was like 20 or 30 bucks. I was about 10 years ago or something.”
■ ■ ■ ■ ■
Jerry planned on returning to the Chiefs the next year, but the NFL was impacted by a lockout. He needed another plan to make money.
After Jerry earned his teaching certificate from the University of New Mexico, the McClurgs moved back to Grand Junction because Jerry’s father was ill.
“We came back and I subbed half of that first year. My dad was sick, we lived in my folks’ basement,” Jerry said. “(The school district) offered me a job the next year. They called me in at the end of that one year andsaid, ‘We want you to go to Fruita or Central.’ And I said it doesn’t matter. And they said, ‘You have to tell us.’ So I said, ‘I’ll be back in an hour.’ I came home, set the odometer and it was 6.6 miles to Central and nine point something or 10 to Fruita. So I came back and said Central and ended up just staying out there.”
He spent the next 30 years endearing himself to Central High School students as a sociology teacher. Dannie was also a teacher, spending 10 years teaching math at Central after a stint at Fruita.
Jerry wasn’t above having some fun at his wife’s expense.
“He taught sociology when I first went there,” Dannie said. “The kids came to my math class and said, ‘You know what Mr. McClurg told us about you? He told us that when he brought you out here from Alabama, he had to stop in Dallas and take you to the emergency room,’ and the kids go, ‘What was wrong with her? He said, ‘They had to take the banjo off her knee.’
“How am I supposed to get respect down here when you tell kids stories like that? He didn’t make me seem like a southern belle, just a southern ding-a-ling.”
The McClurgs made sure teaching never overwhelmed them. They had a rule they held each other to when driving home from work: once they reached 30 Road, all school talk was over for the day.
In addition to teaching, Jerry also coached a local club basketball team, on which Jim was a player.
“You get sucked into that stuff,” Jerry said. “You don’t necessarily want to coach, but you find somebody who takes a fourth-grade team, you’re watching, they ask you to help out. A lot of guys ask you to coach because if you don’t coach, they don’t have a team.”
That team played in tournaments in multiple areas, with its most difficult challenge coming in Las Vegas.
“I was guarding a 6-10 kid who was going to Duke. He weighed like 260 pounds. I had no shot,” Jim said. “We lost by about 30. We felt really good about ourselves.”
Notable future basketball stars Jerry coached against included Chauncey Billups, a five-time NBA All-Star, and Kevin Ollie, who played 14 years in the NBA and also won an NCAA Tournament title as UConn’s head coach in 2014. Another future NBA star and head coach, Jason Kidd, was in the same division at the Las Vegas tournament, but they never faced each other.
They also thought they had an opportunity to face a team with future first-round pick and 12-year veteran Shawn Bradley, one of the tallest players in NBA history.
“We were in a tournament in Vernal the next year and realized we were playing Shawn Bradley’s team in the first round,” Jim said. “We’re like, ‘Sweet. Let’s play guys who are some of the best.’ But then they dropped out and we were all sad.”
More than a decade ago, both Jerry and Dannie retired from teaching at Central.
Jerry’s family continues to be involved in sports.
His grandson (Ron’s son), Matt, is a senior on Oklahoma State University’s football team. Matt, a walk-on, was going to leave the program this offseason, but when he met with coach Mike Gundy to break the news, Matt was met with some news of his own: he had been given a scholarship for his final year.
If the Cowboys continue their recent winning ways, Matt will be able to do something Jerry never did in college: play in a bowl game every year.
“I said, ‘Matt, you are so lucky,’ ” Jerry said. “My sophomore year, we went to the Orange Bowl. So I just figured every year we’re going to do a bowl game. That was the first and last. You’ve been there three years.You’ve been to Orlando, you’ve been the Memphis, you’ve been to Houston and you’ll have another one this year. And I said, ‘Nobody does that. You’ve got all those game jerseys, all those things.’”
■ ■ ■ ■ ■
With Jerry now battling prostate cancer, the McClurgs threw a party for Super Bowl 54 and to celebrate Jerry’s birthday, which was the weekend after the big game.
The McClurg family consists largely of Denver Broncos fans, but aside from their sadness over Garland’s loss, they were proud to see a new era of Chiefs accomplish something that, to a certain extent, Jerry was once a part of.
As Jerry’s condition worsens, he’s seen an uptick in letters, cards and calls. From former students. From former teammates. From former fellow teachers. From the many people he’s impacted and known in his 78 years that took him from Grand Junction to Alabama to Canada to Missouri and back again.
Upon reflection of his life, Jerry can’t say he’d do anything differently.
“I think as far as myself was concerned, I think everything worked out well, to do what I always wanted to do,” Jerry said. “I wanted to play pro football. I wanted to go to college and play football. I wanted to get married, have a family and all that stuff. It ended up that way. To be able to pick a wife off a tray and have that last 54 years.
“That’s pretty good.”