On the day Rick Hitt, Scott Crampton, Ken Campbell and Charles O’Brien are finally enshrined in the NJCAA Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame next May, it will have been approximately 28 months since the day they were selected.
The four long-time coaches were announced as the inductees on Jan. 30, 2020, prompting excitement from each that they would spend late May in Grand Junction for their induction ceremony and other Alpine Bank Junior College World Series activities.
“I remember my father, who passed away this past March, was so excited when I told him the news,” said Hitt, the head coach at South Florida State College. “He was so looking forward to going to Grand Junction, as were my wife and my daughters.”
The induction ceremony wouldn’t come to be, of course, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was no JUCO World Series, one of the year’s countless cancellations.
The junior college baseball extravaganza is back this year, fans and all. The NJCAA Coaches Association considered inducting the 2020 class this time around, but decided against it.
The banquet has been canceled this year, and instead of inducting the four before a tournament game, one option, the coaches association decided to wait another year.
“Just like everything else that’s happened in the last year, year and a half, it’s a little different, but the ceremony and the banquet and seeing everybody else is going to be nice and surreal when it happens,” said O’Brien, the head coach at Cecil College in Maryland. “But putting yourself in the position where you’re in the whole thing is just as important as the ceremony itself. All of us coaches, we all worked for the same thing. We’re all trying to get the kids better and get them to the furthest level they can get to and win every year. The personal achievements are nice, but I can wait.”
Despite the delay, each of the inductees is eager for their eventual Western Slope visit.
The inductee who will travel the least distance for the ceremony is Crampton, the former coach and current athletic director at Lamar Community College, two hours east of Pueblo.
“In the big picture of things, you can’t complain because of the things that people went through with businesses and sickness and family members dying and stuff like that,” Crampton said of the induction ceremony’s delay. “In the big picture of things, it’s no big deal, it really isn’t. To be nominated and selected was the big part. The rest of it, the celebration part, it’s really not a big deal, in my opinion.”
Crampton led Lamar’s baseball program from 1993 to 2018, winning 1,018 games. In 2002, the Runnin’ Lopes went 59-5 and finished third at the JUCO World Series.
“Obviously, the common response is that it’s quite an honor,” Crampton said. “It was unexpected. It’s kind of nice to be recognized by the NJCAA, and all of the hard work and the sweat you put in has paid off.”
Hitt has won 586 games in his career, making him one of Florida’s winningest coaches. He’s coached at South Florida State since 1998 and has also served as the coach for the NJCAA National Team six times.
“The truth is that it doesn’t really matter when you’re inducted, whether it’s the first year you get nominated or two or three or five years later,” Hitt said. “I’m appreciative that people believe that I do a good job of what I do and that I’ve made an impact in college baseball somehow in the two-year system. That’s the biggest thing for me.”
In addition to coaching South Florida State, Hitt has also been the NJCAA Baseball Coaches Association president. His familiarity with Grand Junction goes back to his college days, however, when he was a player on the Santa Fe (Fla.) team that took third at the JUCO World Series in 1985.
“You never forget (the JUCO World Series) when you’ve been a part of it,” Hitt said. “As a player, it was incredible to be a part of that and experience the people, the fans and the entire process with my coaches, teammates, parents and players’ families. When I went back many years later as an administrator, to see the work they had done and the things they’d accomplished with the facility was unbelievable. That’s a credit to the people in that community for having that happen.”
O’Brien has been Cecil’s head coach since 1997, where he’s earned more than 600 wins to go along with his 136 wins at Keystone Junior College (Penn.). He’s also contributed to the American Baseball Coaches Association, the USA National Team, Olympic teams and the Pan-Am games.
“I didn’t even know I was in the running, but it’s very exciting that my peers voted me into such a prestigious thing,” O’Brien said. “I’m one of those guys who feels like I’ve got the best job in the world. I get to coach baseball and be around these young guys all the time and try to help them maneuver, so this was a cherry on top with the election into the Hall of Fame.”
Campbell served as the head coach at Walters State Community College (Tenn.) from 1999-2013, winning 650 games. He took the Senators to five JUCO World Series, including a triumphant run to the national championship in 2006.
“I’m very happy and honored to be inducted into the NJCAA Baseball Hall of Fame,” Campbell said. “I’m very happy and honored. It’s something I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.”
Like his peers, Campbell isn’t too concerned about the long wait for his induction.
“It’s very understandable,” he said. “They’re doing what they have to do. I understand that and I think they’re doing the right thing. It’ll be fun. It won’t be a problem.”
The day should come next year, when the four are mingling among teams, guests and friends at the Grand Junction Convention Center, mask-free and carefree, for a ceremony that ensures their legacy in junior college baseball.
Hitt certainly can’t wait to visit the Grand Valley once again. First, he was a player. Then, he was an administrator. Next year, he’ll be a guest of honor — and a Hall of Famer.
“I have a very, very fond remembrance of Grand Junction and the tournament, with the outstanding people, the outstanding committee; now, in a third capacity, to now be an inductee in the Hall of Fame,” Hitt said.
“It’s a special place. It has a special place in my heart. The people there are incredible, from Jamie Hamilton and Bruce Hill to the entire committee of the Grand Junction group, people I’ve known for quite some time and have a great relationship with. Whether it happened two years ago or happens five years from now, I have no frustration whatsoever, I can tell you that.”