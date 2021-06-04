Saturday morning’s script had one extra word than usual, and no one missed the significance.
“Welcome back to the 63rd NJCAA Alpine Bank National Junior College Baseball World Series in beautiful Grand Junction, Colorado.”
And later that evening, when JUCO World Series Chairman Jamie Hamilton took the mic and said, “Where were you guys last year?” it drew a hearty laugh. He called it Grand Junction’s largest family reunion, and he hit the sentiment on the head.
It’s been like old home week.
Chatting with security guards in the parking lot, one of whom showed me exactly where my car was hit by a foul ball — no damage, it short-hopped and hit under the rear fender, luckily — to saying hi to vendors and fans I haven’t seen for two years, the return of JUCO has meant the start of a return (we hope) to normal.
Yes, there are still social distance stickers on the pavement and hand sanitizer stations in the stadium, and some fans are taking precautions by wearing face masks in the large crowds, but kids are still clamoring for autographs, caps, sweat bands and T-shirts, although not quite in the large, frenzied groups as in past years.
Monday night when people kept streaming into the ballpark, filling the main grandstands and spilling over into the outfield bleachers, Hamilton couldn’t stop smiling. Even in a text message, you could sense his excitement: It is the largest crowd that I can remember totally awesome
More than a year since the pandemic changed everyone’s lives, 10,021 people (and more came in after the total was announced) attended a baseball game in Grand Junction. Shoot, almost 6,000 showed up at 9 a.m. on Saturday for Game 1.
A little more than a year ago, I stood outside the fence, looking at an empty Suplizio Field on what should have been opening day. I missed the sights, sounds and smells of the ballpark.
Early this past Saturday, as I arrived at the park 2½ hours before game time, the parking lot was filling up. Fans were at the gate even before the souvenir booth opened, the programs unboxed and the hot dogs were hot.
When the gates opened and folks hustled to pick out their spots in the general admission section, or settled into their reserved seats, we leaned out the windows of the press box to survey the early arrivals: I think they missed us.
It didn’t take long for fans to jump right back into the traditions of JUCO. The “Leave him in! Take him out!” chant, and of course “The hot dog is loaded!” when a team loaded the bases. Teens and pre-teens were milling about under the third-base stands.
The unmistakable thump-thump/smack, thump-thump/smack sound of couple of young ballplayers throwing baseballs against the side of the clubhouse and catching them on the bounce. Impromptu games of catch on the football field, and kids playing catch with junior college players from the stands before games.
The smell — and taste — of fresh-from-the-kettle kettle corn that we’ve been devouring in the press box.
Throughout this schedules-subject-to-change school year, coaches and athletes I’ve talked to have mentioned how grateful they are to be playing, how appreciative they are for the chance, and how they’ll never take their sport, or anything in life, for granted again.
The players in the JUCO World Series are no different. They’re in awe of playing in front of thousands of people who had never heard of them before this week.
Athletes have gone through weekly testing, given up much of the social life that goes along with being in college so they could play their chosen sport this season. Many have gotten COVID, teams have had outbreaks and had to rearrange their schedules.
But for a week in late May and early June, for the most part, that was forgotten. They were in Grand Junction, eager to play baseball in front of thousands of fans who were just as eager to watch them play and see their “JUCO friends” that they might only see that one week a year.
As always, it stings when your season ends. There are hugs and tears. But then, the players smile. They made it through the COVID season, and ended it right where they wanted to be, in Grand Junction.
“Right now we’re just trying to soak it in, our last few moments together,” Walters State (Tenn.) catcher Matthew Ellis said after the Senators were eliminated. He had joked he’d return to play for coach David Shelton “100 times, but COVID won’t happen again, so I can’t come back.”
“As time goes on we’ll look back,” Ellis said, “and this is one of the coolest things we’ll get to do.”
■
Patti Arnold is a longtime sports writer for the Daily Sentinel. She is the author of “The JUCO Journey, Celebrating 60 Years of the NJCAA World Series.”