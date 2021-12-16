Think back to your most formative Denver Broncos memories. My first is John Elway’s helicopter dive during Super Bowl XXXII. I was eight years old and I remember my dad’s ecstatic reaction more than the play itself. I can recall snippets of the Super Bowl win over the Falcons, but I drifted away from football in my teenage years, something made easier by the mediocrity of the teams in the 2000s.
The next cornerstone memory came more than a decade later when Tim Tebow connected with Demaryius Thomas for an 80-yard touchdown on the first play of overtime in a wild-card round victory over the Steelers. It’s the first Broncos memory I have that I can fully appreciate. I can visualize the play, my immediate surroundings and the people I was with.
That play was so jarring because that team couldn’t pass. Tebow made a throw a middle-school quarterback could’ve made against atrocious defensive coverage. But Thomas exploded into the open field and it was clear he had talent worthy of his first-round draft selection.
When Peyton Manning entered the picture during the next year, Thomas became a perennial Pro Bowl selection.
There’s an entire generation of fans for whom Demaryius Thomas is the best receiver they’ve seen in a Broncos uniform and now he’s dead at 33. It’s a terrible loss for the Broncos and fans.
I have fuzzy memories of Rod Smith and Ed McCaffrey is more of a coach and football dad these days. Brandon Marshall was physically dominating and Brandon Lloyd had some crazy body control, but nobody matches Thomas for me.
For Manning’s entire time in Denver, Thomas was his favorite target. He had the lone touchdown in the Super Bowl XLVIII debacle and was the best player on the roster in 2014 in terms of Pro Football Reference’s approximate value metric (similar to how player value is measured by wins above replacement in baseball).
Thomas was a key part of the 2015 Super Bowl team, almost exclusively drawing the other team’s best cornerback throughout the season. Even as his quarterback’s passing prowess declined, Thomas was a presence on the field. That extended into 2016 when he made the Pro Bowl yet again being thrown to by Trevor Siemian, a quarterback who falls somewhere inside the talent gulf between Tebow and Manning.
Thomas wasn’t a diva. He rode that quarterback roller coaster and did his job. Perhaps more importantly, he wasn’t doing insane things off the field.
Marshall Zelinger at 9News documented how Thomas impacted a child who attended a football camp, then bonded with the family after the 12-year-old died in a rafting accident.
The Denver Bronco’s website hosted Manning’s reflections on Thomas.
“A special and unique guy,” Manning said to Ben Swanson from denverbroncos.com. “Obviously an incredible player — dependable, accountable, tough, hard-working, unselfish. All the things you want in a great teammate … much less an incredibly talented receiver.”
Tom Brady eulogized Thomas on Twitter, along with so many of the best players across the league. He’s somebody who had an impact on many of the game’s modern greats.
It’s clear that Thomas will be remembered as not only one of the best receivers in franchise history and one heck of a football player but also a fixture in the community and role model. The memories he created go beyond football for so many.
■
Matt Meyer writes a weekly sports column for The Sentinel. He can be reached at jmattmeyer@outlook.com.