Ronnie Hillman, takes a handoff from Peyton Manning during a playoff game in 2016. Hillman, who ran for 1,845 yards during his four years in Denver, is in hospice care battling a rare form of liver cancer and a bout of pneumonia.
The Associated Press
Send prayers or good vibes to former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman and his family.
The Fan 104.3-FM reported Tuesday that Hillman, only 31 years old, is in hospice care after battling a rare form of cancer and a bout of pneumonia. His former teammate and host on The Fan, Orlando Franklin, shared the news first via Twitter:
“#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well.”
Derek Wolfe, another radio host and former teammate, chimed in during The Drive.
“He’s got bad liver cancer and he’s in hospice now,” Wolfe said. “It’s not looking good. He has pneumonia and I’m putting it out there just to send positive vibes his way.
“Great football player, great person, great teammate, just an all-around great dude.”
As someone who is roughly the same age as Hillman, this hits home in a couple ways. First, even the most physically impressive folks can fall victim to cancer and our time on this earth is potentially short.
The second point, though, is remembering what a gifted football player Ronnie Hillman was, how successful he was for the Denver Broncos and other NFL franchises and how he lit up the Mountain West at San Diego State.
Hillman immediately took off with the Aztecs in 2010, rushing for 1,532 yards and 17 touchdowns, marks that led the conference. He followed that up with an MWC-best 1,711 yards along with 19 touchdowns during his sophomore campaign. This includes a season-high 224 yards and an epic 99-yard touchdown run against Wyoming that I remember vividly.
After that season, Hillman bounced to the NFL Draft, where the Broncos selected him with a third-round pick.
He arrived in Denver at the height of its Star Wars era, with the Peyton Manning-led passing attack. The Broncos weren’t rushing a whole lot, despite a backfield that included Knowshon Moreno and Willis McGahee.
The next year saw the arrival of Monte Ball, which didn’t help Hillman’s cause. By 2014, though, Ball was injured and Hillman worked alongside C.J. Anderson to anchor the rushing attack.
It was in 2015 that Hillman had his breakout season, totaling 863 yards rushing and another 111 yards receiving with seven total touchdowns. He had a 72-yard touchdown run against the Vikings, one of the longest rushing attempts in the league that season. He also got his Super Bowl ring and a one-year extension, even if that extension never stuck and he bounced around the league from there.
Hillman was an electric back who was part of the great tradition of rushers at San Diego State and he carried that into a small-but-important role on a team that brought a title to Denver.
On top of all that, he is, by all reports, a supremely good dude.
With your family around this holiday season, make sure you let them know you care and send a little love Hillman’s way in the process.
I’M NOT A BETTING MAN, BUT…
Not even Sentinel sports reporter James Burky, a longtime resident of Colorado and noted Los Angeles Rams fan, could possibly enjoy this Christmastime matchup between the Broncos and Rams.
The game has more meaning to the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions than either team on the field. Should Denver win, that will boost the Lions’ draft stock, holding one of the first-round picks that sent Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles. At this point, we’re all familiar with the first-round pick Denver traded to Seattle for Russell Wilson.
The Broncos have yet another low total this week despite going over during their past two games. Against the Rams, we’re looking at a 36.5 total and the Broncos as 2.5-point road favorites.