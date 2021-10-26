For as long as people in the North Fork Valley can remember, the only miners they knew of were those stalwart groups of men and women who ventured underground to mine coal in the nearby mountains.
Today, with those once prosperous coal mines greatly diminished, it’s youngsters of the new North Fork High School who are the Miners.
It’s like an odd riddle: What do you get when you cross an Eagle and a Bulldog? The answer is a Miner.
For the football team, the ultimate team sport where every link must be strong and the bond of team is as necessary as a helmet, it’s been a quick trip from rivals to teammates.
“The biggest thing we had to focus on was, yes, we had to play well, but first we had to get everyone to understand that we weren’t rivals anymore. We are a team.”
Those words came from senior Blaine Peebles, who was a Hotchkiss Bulldog for his first three years.
Team means one thing — a common goal. The first year of the North Fork Miners has been a good one. After Friday night’s 50-12 blowout over Cedaredge, this band of Hotchkiss and Paonia players has found success and is now one win away from the Class 1A playoffs.
“I think it’s actually been a lot better than what people had previously thought it would be,” junior lineman Malachi Deck said.
ACCEPTING THE NEW VENTURE
When it was announced that the sports tradition-rich high schools of Paonia and Hotchkiss would merge, residents of the two communities were not happy.
The disgruntled were vehement in their disagreement, many calling it a travesty.
As the rooting faithful gathered Friday night, that resentment seemed to have trickled away. Now, one team, one fan base remains.
A great attitude in the locker room and on the field has made that possible.
“I think what we have is special, it’s going to create a great high school and one of the best teams in this conference for years to come,” said Deck, who played for Paonia last year.
Peebles, who recently had one of the most jaw-dropping games that most of us can remember, said that team-first mentality was where it had to begin, even before a football or a helmet was introduced to the new team.
“The hardest part was putting football aside for a little while as players got to know one another,” he said. “Once that happened, it just took off, we clicked so well.”
As for that eye-popping game for the speedy receiver and return guy?
Peebles scored five touchdowns in a 54-6 win over Roaring Fork, including three punt returns, ran for one TD and had an interception return for another.
This past spring, Peebles had another memorable day, this time on the running track where he became the last individual state champion in any sport for Hotchkiss when he won the state title in the Class 2A 300-meter hurdles.
SUMMER MADE THE DIFFERENCE
North Fork coach Curtis Hintz, Peebles and Deck all agree that the summer was the key in bringing the team together.
Hintz points to the leadership of Deck and Peebles for helping mold athletes from two schools into one team.
“Blaine saw it as an opportunity to influence more kids and he’s been a great leader,” Hintz said. “Malachi is a monster in the weight room, and he bought into everything, and he’s such a positive kid.”
Both made the all-conference team last year.
It’s not an easy task to bring together players from two rival schools that are only 10 miles apart.
The Paonia-Hotchkiss rivalry was as heated and long as any in the state. Regardless of the sport, the bragging rights of the Paonia-Hotchkiss rivalry was a powerful motivator.
Families, neighbors and alumni gathered on sidelines, court-side, mat-side and track-side to show their support.
Losing to the Eagles or losing to the Bulldogs could ruin a season for players, coaches, fans, friends and neighbors.
But a win, well then, the bragging rights lasted for another year.
So when it was announced that there would be one team and that rivalry was dead, it was a sad day for the North Fork Valley.
That’s why the summertime weightlifting and football camps were so important.
It all started with looking at a cool new logo. They were no longer Bulldogs and Eagles — they were the Miners.
“We got our helmets and jerseys in the summer and just seeing that logo on the front of the jersey helped bring this team together,” Peebles said.
It was the first and second week of the voluntary weightlifting sessions at the high school in Hotchkiss that made it clear that these were indeed Miners.
“After that first week of weights, I felt the atmosphere and the feeling of what we can become,” Deck said.
For Peebles, there was some concern when only four Paonia kids showed up for the first week of weightlifting.
For any football team, weightlifting is the key. It builds the foundation of success and as Deck said, it “helps build relationships.”
Were the Paonia players resentful? Were they not going to show up? Was this a doomed venture from the beginning?
Then the second week arrived and everything changed.
“Deck got people to come in, and once that happened they all experienced this new program, accepted it and we all really enjoyed the summer,” Peebles said.
RIVALS NO MORE
They hadn’t played a game yet, or even had a practice, but amid the clanking of weights and the odor of perspiration, the camaraderie began. That was really when this bunch of Eagles and Bulldogs became Miners.
“At that time, we just dropped the rival tag that had been put on both schools for so long,’ Peebles said.
By the time practice started, the team had jelled and it was time to play football.
There’s still the winter and springtime teams that will need to go through the same process, bringing athletes together from the two schools.
But the fall teams have shown how well it works so far.
Coming from Paonia and being a wrestler, Deck knows of the coal-mine-deep tradition of wrestling at his former school.
But the heavyweight wrestler isn’t worried about that, either.
“I don’t really think that wrestling tradition will end, I think it’ll be transferred over to this school,” he said, adding that it will help that the former Paonia coach, Nate Wiggins, will now be the North Fork wrestling coach.
But now is football season and all eyes are on the playoffs. One win and the Miners are in with high hopes for postseason gold.
Now, the Miners are just that, Miners. There are no Bulldogs or Eagles remaining.
And that feels right for Malachi Deck.
“Once we got to know each other, once we got to feel the flow of the team, it just felt right.”
A new school with a new name was born. With that comes a new traditions and these new Miners get to be the first to establish that tradition.
“It’s kinda cool because you can take traditions from both schools and combine it into one,” Peebles said.
Deck, his 235-pound teammate from Paonia, couldn’t agree more: “It’s really cool to become this new image for the Western Slope.”
These former Bulldogs and Eagles are now playing with the ferocity of a bulldog and are soaring like an eagle as the new North Fork Miners.