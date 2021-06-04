Sean Thomas knows what it takes to win at Bookcliff Country Club, having won the Colorado West Amateur title in 2018 and 2019.
Thomas shot a 1-under-par 70 on Friday in the first round to take a one-shot lead in the championship flight of the 2021 tournament, which is presented by ANB Bank.
Colorado Mesa’s Dakota Gillman is second after a 71 and teammate Xan Anderson is tied for fourth after shooting a 74. Tyler Bishop, who finished third in the 2020 tournament, is third after a 72.
Also tied for fourth Scott Sullivan, who won the 2020 title in a playoff.
In the first flight, Fruita Monument graduate Josh Stouder shot a 74 and leads by one over four players. Shane Chafield leads the second flight, shooting a 78, one shot better than Brock Miera. Brandon Cummings and Miguel Mondragon are tied for the lead in the third flight and Jeff Austin has a four-shot lead in the fourth flight. Ryan Lorimor leads the fifth flight by two shots.
The tournament continues today with the second round.