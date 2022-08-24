Three of the past four champions of the Sinclair Rocky Mountain Open will try to win it again this weekend.
That includes Justin Keiley, the most recent back-to-back winner of the tournament, now in its 85th year, the longest-running continuous open tournament in Colorado.
The former BYU golfer won the 2017 and 2018 titles and is seeking to become a three-time champion when the 54-hole tournament tees off Thursday morning at Tiara Rado Golf Course.
Tim Tafoya, the pro at Tiara Rado, was putting together the first-round pairings early this week, one of the final tasks before play begin at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.
“We love running events and tournaments out here. It’s the fun part of the job,” Tafoya said.
The pro-am has a shotgun start at 10 this morning, a chance for area golfers and sponsors to pair up with pros, and a chance for the pros to play “The Rock” in a more relaxed atmosphere.
That event is just as much fun as the tournament, Tafoya said. Spectators are welcome to watch the pro-am and all three rounds of the tournament at no charge.
“It’s pretty neat because the top 10 finishers get thrown into a shootout at the end,” Tafoya said. “We take all the groups back to 18 tee box and play 18 over and over again until we get a winner. It’s kind of fun to see some shots that way.”
It’s golf’s equivalent of knockout in basketball or a home run derby in baseball.
“I’m no longer a flat-belly so I get lucky if I even get close to driving the green and some of these guys are hitting hybrids into 18,” said Tafoya, in his second year at Tiara Rado after working at Bookcliff Country Club. “It’s kind of cool to see. The atmosphere for the pros, these younger guys, late 20s, early 30s are trying to make a living playing golf and they get here and hopefully have some fun in that shootout environment. We try to make it fun for them.”
After that, it’s all business as the pros play for their share of a $100,000 purse. The pro field is cut to the top 50%, plus ties, after 36 holes. The final round begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday, with the top pros in the final pairings.
Doug Simons, who is on the tournament board of directors and whose company, Enstrom Toffee, is one of the primary sponsors, played Tiara Rado on Sunday and said it’s in tournament condition.
“They’re letting the rough grow up a little bit, so that always makes things a little bit more challenging,” he said.
The tournament’s shift to a Wednesday-Saturday schedule shortens the time between the Utah Open, which ended Sunday, and the RMO, and gives golfers an extra day to travel to the next event. Utah Open runner-up Jere Pelletier of El Paso, Texas, is one of several golfers making the trip from Provo to Grand Junction this week.
The RMO attracts young professional golfers who travel from state to state to play open tournaments, many working to qualify for the Korn Ferry and, ultimately, the PGA Tour. The winner pockets $20,000.
“Over the last half dozen years we’ve worked hard to get our purse up there where it’s starting to get some good attention,” Simons said. “We cut half the field for the final day but everybody that makes the cut at a minimum gets their entry fee back, so if you make the cut you’re not penalized in any way and you can actually make a little money at the top end of the scoring.”
Jake Staiano of Englewood, the 2021 champion, is entered. The former Colorado State golfer shot a final-round 67 last year to win his first RMO after finishing second in 2019.
Of the past five champions, only Ben Corfee (2019), from El Macero, California, did not enter this year. Mitch Carlson of Las Vegas, who won in 2020, is part of a formidable professional flight of more than 90 players.
The RMO tournament directors, who meet throughout the year and ramp up their efforts as spring arrives, started a “host a pro” program, where community members invite players to stay at their homes during the tournament, saving the golfers hotel expenses.
The tournament has set up an endowment to benefit the athletic scholarship fund at CMU, and the Mavs’ golfers — those who haven’t entered the tournament, that is — work at the event. As the tournament continues to grow, so does the gift to the university.
“Our hope is we can get that endowment beefed up enough that it will be self-funding for the university and take care of a lot of good stuff in the name of the RMO,” Simons said. “Then maybe we can move on to some other charities in the community and do some good as a good community event.”