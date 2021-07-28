Grand Junction Rockies pitching coach Bobby Jenks went up to one of his newest players the other day and asked if he was all right.
“We were doing pregame stuff and Bobby asked, ‘Are you all right? You look pretty lost,’ ” the new guy, Trevin Reynolds, said. “I told him, ‘I haven’t been on this side of the field, maybe only once or twice.’ ’’
Reynolds knows Suplizio Field as well as anyone — but he’s always been in the third base dugout as one of the top pitchers for Colorado Mesa’s baseball team. After graduating this May and playing in the South Central Regional tournament, the right-hander wasn’t sure what his future in baseball was going to look like.
With the Major League Baseball draft not until early July, he went back to play summer baseball in the Kansas Collegiate League. He wasn’t drafted, so he decided it was time for Plan B.
“Skip (CMU coach Chris Hanks) got me the connection (with the Grand Junction Rockies) and they called me earlier in June but I was going to wait and see what happened, what unfolded,” Reynolds said Tuesday as the Rockies were making their way to Missoula, Montana, for a six-game series starting tonight. “Nothing happened (with the draft) so I called Jimmy (Johnson, the GJ Rockies’ manager) and asked if he still wanted me to come out.”
The answer was yes, so Reynolds headed back to Grand Junction, signed and made his professional debut Monday night. He pitched two perfect innings of relief, striking out four, in the Rockies’ 6-3 victory over Ogden, in a set-up role for closer Robbie Baker.
Reynolds who went 18-3 in his career at CMU, including 8-1 this past season, was prepared not to hear his name called during the draft, with rounds cut to 20.
“It was pretty crazy, only one guy from our region went,” he said. “I was prepared for it. D2 guys, the odds aren’t in our favor but I got a call on the third day. Nothing came from that, but I had my hopes up. You just have to move on and see what’s ahead for you after that.”
Johnson asked Reynolds if he was a starter, reliever or a closer.
All of the above — he’s pitched in every role imaginable.
“I’ve kind of done it all,” Reynolds told him. “I told him that most of the year I was a starter, then later I closed and started the next day. He said, ‘Oh, OK ... we’ll have you come out of the bullpen for now.’ Whatever works. It’s like Skip always says, you have to be adaptable in this game. I’d like to think I would do anything for these guys.”
He laughed about becoming teammates with four former RMAC rivals, but, “They’re all good guys, and we’re on the same team now. It’s a different culture and atmosphere. Most of the time it went in our favor, so I didn’t know how that would go.”
His eyes lit up when he saw his former catcher, Tyler Sandoval, who signed with Grand Junction earlier this summer.
“That was awesome. It’s nice having a familiar face,” Reynolds said. “The first day we had a conversation and then went into the dugout and I went, ‘Sandy, you haven’t changed one bit.’ I’m so grateful to have him here. After ’19, after the last game (in the World Series), I realized I’m not going to see any of these seniors again, and now here’s Sandy. I’m glad I get to spend some time with him.”
Reynolds called the CMU coaches to let them know he was signing with the Rockies, and got some sage advice from assistant coach Sean McKinney.
“I talked to him (Monday) before the game and let him know I was in town, let all the coaches know. I told him I’m just going to play out the season, maybe next season and see what happens,” Reynolds said. “McKinney’s always been so encouraging and just told me ‘Play as long as you can.’
“That sounds good. At some point, everybody has to know when to stop.”