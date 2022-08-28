Former Colorado Mesa cyclist Gwendalyn Gibson took the bronze medal in women’s elite short track racing at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships on Friday in Les Gets, France.
On a tacky track after rain earlier in the day, more rain made things slick during the race, especially in the rock gardens. Gibson steadily moved up from the No. 15 position to earn a podium finish, her first World Championship medal.
Gibson, who is from Ramona, California, and competes for Norco Bicycles, finished 21 seconds behind gold medalist Pauline Ferrand Prevot of France, who finished in 21 minutes, 56 seconds. Gibson, who graduated from CMU in 2021, won the women’s Elite Short Track World Cup earlier this summer in West Virginia and was second at the Short Track World Cup in Canada.
“I think you just had to stay smooth,” Gibson told USA Cycling for a story on its website. “The lines were the same but you had to stay a bit more cautious. The rocks were wet and that changed up the dynamic a bit. I think some riders took a spill on the wet rocks, so I was just like ‘just keep it upright, push it on the climbs, and I’ll be good.’ ”
Several other CMU racers were competing at the world championships — Chloe Fraser, Lauren Lackman, Madigan Munro, Austin Beard and Jack Spranger.
Fraser finished 44th in the junior women’s cross-country race and Spranger was 12th after a fast start in the men’s junior cross-country event. Munro was part of Team USA’s third-place finish in the team relay.