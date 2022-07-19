Five players that Western Slope baseball fans should be familiar with have been selected in the first half of the MLB Draft.
Andrew Morris played for Colorado Mesa University from 2019-2021 and was drafted at No. 114 overall in the fourth round by the Minnesota Twins. He parlayed his time as a Maverick into a gig on the Texas Tech baseball team. Morris graduated from Monarch High School in Louisville at just 16 years old. As a Maverick, Morris earned Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference pitcher of the year honors, and went 18-2 with 215 strikeouts and an ERA of 3.23.
At Texas Tech, Morris compiled an 8-2 record with a 4.58 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 88⅓ innings.
According to his draft bio on MLB.com, Morris has “an over-the-top delivery that creates an unusual angle with his fastball, which sits at 91-94 mph and tops out at 96.” He also boasts a slider that stays in the mid-80s.
Meanwhile, four players who took Suplizio Field for the 64th Alpine Bank Junior College World Series in May have been selected.
Jacob Misiorowski, P, Crowder College (Missouri), Rd. 2, Pick 63: Misiorowski is the highest pick in school history. In one start at JUCO, he threw 10 strikeouts, allowed six hits and three earned runs and compiled a 4.50 ERA in six innings. Crowder went on to win the game 5-4 over Central Arizona College. His MLB.com draft bio dubs him as a work in progress who is limited with two solid pitches but impressed in bullpen workouts at the draft combine.
Tyler Woessner, P, Central Arizona College, Rd. 6, Pick 192: Woessner threw 12⅓ innings for the champion Vaqueros. He compiled a 5.11 ERA and threw 15 strikeouts. Woessner helped put Central Arizona in the title game when he allowed three hits in seven innings, struck out eight and walked three in a 7-4 win over Walters State.
Wesley Scott, P, Walters State Community College (Tennessee), Rd. 8, Pick 235: Scott’s lone start at JUCO was against Wabash Valley College (Illinois), which boasted a .405 batting average entering the tournament. Scott threw seven innings in a 8-3 win. He fanned seven, walked four, allowed three earned runs and eight hits.
Wyatt Cheney, P, McLennan Community College (Texas), Rd. 10, Pick 287: Cheney saved McLennan’s season in his lone JUCO start. Facing Snead State Community College (Alabama) in an elimination game, Cheney threw 11 strikeouts in just six innings. He allowed three hits, one home run and compiled a 1.50 ERA in a six inning, 12-1 win. If Cheney doesn’t sign with the Orioles, he will play for the University of Texas.
The draft tracker also lists CMU players Julian Boyd, Spencer Bramwell, Caleb Farmer (who now stars for the Grand Junction Rockies) and Haydn McGeary as prospects.
Other GJ Rockies listed are Nico Popa, Josh Ibarra and Jack Parisi.
The draft concludes today with rounds 11-20 and begins at noon.