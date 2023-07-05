ARLINGTON, Texas — From June 30 through July 3, Bligh Madris returned to a familiar setting: the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Now with Houston, Madris, 27, a former Colorado Mesa baseball standout was back in the area for the first time since the Mavericks played in the 2017 NCAA Division II World Series in neighboring Grand Prairie. “Yeah, absolutely (glad to be back). Arlington’s beautiful and I love Texas,” Madris said. “It’s been nice playing here. Beautiful spot, beautiful stadium (Globe Life Field, home to the Texas Rangers) and a great atmosphere.” And those good vibes apply equally to his time with the Mavericks. “That was the best three years of my life. Wish I didn’t get hurt my sophomore year,” he said. “Coach (Chris) Hanks, he’s great, a great head coach, great role model. All (the coaches) helped me get where I’m at, helped build the foundation of who I am today.” Madris remains grateful to the residents of Grand Junction for opening their arms and hearts to him and his teammates and for their continued support of Maverick athletics. “I met some of my best friends at Colorado Mesa. I love Grand Junction,” he said. “It’s beautiful, a great place. Everything surrounds the school. It’s a lot of fun, a small town where everyone’s close and loves the sports. Everyone loves baseball there, a great little baseball town. They love the (Alpine Bank Junior College) World Series.” A ninth-round pick in the June 2017 amateur draft by Pittsburgh, Madris climbed the ladder in the Pirates organization for nearly five seasons before getting the call every minor league player craves: he was heading to the Show. That summons came last summer and on June 20, 2022, he made his big-league debut for the Pirates against the Cubs, getting a hit in his first at-bat and finishing with three hits, the first Pittsburgh rookie with a three-hit debut since Jason Kendall in 1996. His first big-league home run came the next day day off Mark Leiter Jr. ,. an experiences he’ll never forget. “It was really cool to play with a bunch of guys I knew in that organization. I was with them for six years,” Madris recalled. “Being with them just for that day was pretty special and being able to make my debut with them being a homegrown player there was amazing. “Just being able to play with some of my best friends made me really comfortable and feel relaxed there my first day. The way they celebrated me that day was truly special, and I’ll never forget it. Cal Mitchell, coming up with him, he’s one of my best friends. Being able to play with him was amazing. Even guys like Jack Suwinski, he’s one of the best guys out there, KeBryan (Hayes), O’Neil Cruz, some of the best people I’ve ever met in the game.” Unfortunately, the Pirates designed him for assignment last September. Several days later, he landed with Tampa Bay and finished the season with Triple-A Durham. Last fall, the Rays designated him for assignment. After a short time with Detroit, he was traded to the Astros in January. On June 23, Madris was recalled from Houston’s Triple-A affiliate in nearby Sugar Land and thus far has appeared in four games for the Astros, where he’s earned rave reviews from veteran manager Dusty Baker. “Well, I liked him in spring training. We’re just trying to play him enough,” Baker said. “He’s an extra outfielder, first baseman. We’re trying to keep him sharp for when we need him. From talking to the people down there (in Sugar Land), he’s an excellent teammate, which fits right in with our team. He’s very positive about everything. That’s good.” And it’s safe to say that Madris has enjoyed playing for Baker, universally regarded as one of the most player-friendly managers in the game. “Dusty’s great. He’s been helping me out a lot getting comfortable up here,” Madris said. “He’s a great guy, a great guy to be around and a great manager.” On paper, the Astros are the fourth organization he’s been with over the past calendar year, a fact which might lead to consternation for some players. However, Madris chooses to instead to only focus on the positives. “Absolutely, (I’m) still a big-league player. The goal was to get here, now it’s to stay here,” he said. “Just trying to figure out every little thing I can to start making a name for myself, start getting established here. Trying to do the best I can to do that. Try to learn something new every day and getting more comfortable every single day that I’m here. Just trying to adjust the best way I can to big-league pitching. ”I know it’s coming. It’s coming soon.” One unique aspect of his time in Major League Baseball with the Pirates and Astros has been the overwhelming support he continues to receive from Palau, his father’s home nation in the South Pacific. Madris is the first player of Palau descent to play in the big leagues, a fact which never escapes him. “Yeah, it’s awesome. The people of Palau are great people,” Madris said. “They support me and love the game. They’re everywhere. It seems like everywhere I go I see a Palau flag in the stands or get a text from family saying they’re going to be there. Great support system and it’s truly an honor to represent the country that my dad’s from. Grateful for it. It’s tiny. It’s north of Guam. They love baseball there. They love the game. ”I’m hoping I can inspire the youth there to continue to follow their dreams and get to the big leagues themselves. I know I’m the first but I’m not going to be the last.” Stephen Hunt is a freelance writer based in Frisco, Texas.
