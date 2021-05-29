Welcome back to Colorado, Drake Logan.
Logan, a freshman third-baseman for Shelton State Community College (Ala.), returned to his home state and brought his Buccaneers’ teammates along for a joy ride Saturday in Game 3 of the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series at Suplizio Field.
A former standout at Pine Creek High School in Colorado Springs, Logan crushed a first-inning grand slam to jump-start Shelton State's 17-hit parade that produced a 13-7 victory over second-seeded Walters State Community College (Tenn.).
“Yeah, that felt great,” Logan said of his drive over the right-center field wall that scored teammates Griffin Carroll, Walt Bailey and Garrett McMillan. “Having that energy to start … really helped.”
Logan’s slam came after Bailey had singled home Carson Clowers with Shelton State’s first run of the game.
Logan's momentum-grabbing grand slam was one of a season-high five Shelton State home runs.
Colby Smelley, the Bucaneers' catcher, hit two home runs — one in the second inning and another in the eighth when Shelton State connected on three consecutive home runs.
“That was electric,” Smelley said of the back-to-back-to-back shots that broke open a game that had closed to 9-7 at the start of the eighth. It was the first time all season Shelton State had hit three consecutive home runs.
Carroll and Bailey followed Smelley with their eighth-inning home runs.
With their bats on fill display, McMillan showed off the endurance of his right arm, pitching a complete game.
“The way he pitches gives us fuel,” Logan said of McMillan, who struck out a season 13 Walters State hitters — including six of the final eight.
McMillan said he was able to settle down after giving up three runs to the Senators in the first inning.
“After (the first inning), I was able to execute a little better,” McMillan said, adding that his off-speed pitches helped keep the Walter State hitters off balance.
“In the late innings, I‘m running off adrenaline and emotion, for sure,” McMillan said. “That’s my extra gear; that’s the way I like to pitch.”
Smelley, his catcher, said it was just a matter of getting on the same page with his pitcher, who will play at the University of Alabama next year.
“Once we get into a rhythm, we get going,” Smelley said. “We run a good sequence, and it just clicks.”
Walters State attempted to answer the early Shelton State runs with a big first inning, keyed by a long home run from Alberto Osuna, his 25th of the season.
The Senators again cut into Shelton State’s lead with two runs in the fifth inning, including a home run by Caleb McNeely.
Walters State added single runs in the sixth and seventh innings before the Bucs' three-home run binge in the eighth.
“Five runs in the first inning … we couldn’t have written it up any better,” said Bobby Sprowl, who is in his 31st season as the Shelton State head coach. “I think it is important (to score early) out here because you don’t know how the kids will react with the big crowd.”
Logan, the Colorado kid who is working on his Alabama accent, said he went to Shelton State with the hope of eventually playing in the JUCO World Series in Grand Junction.
“I’ve never played here (Grand Junction),” Logan said. “It’s pretty surreal playing here now; both of my worlds are colliding. It’s awesome.”