Brennan Rigsby won a national title with Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Florida. He graduated from Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah.
Rigsby hasn’t played basketball for De Beque High School in three years, but he wanted to sign his letter of intent to play hoops for the University of Oregon in the gym where his journey began and in front of the people who have rooted for him since the beginning.
“Without De Beque, I wouldn’t be where I am today. Growing up in a small town was one of the biggest pluses of my life,” Rigsby said. “I got the gym key and could come in at midnight or five in the morning to practice.”
Rigsby’s family, friends, former coaches, and De Beque students packed the stands of the school’s gym to see him sign on the dotted line.
Before the occasion, former coaches also spoke about a younger Rigsby. They told stories of him dunking on a Little Tikes basketball hoop and flashing his athletic talent and dedication at a young age.
Rigsby grew up in the town of fewer than 500 people but always dreamed of playing in Eugene, Oregon.
“It’s literally always been a dream of his,” said his father Brennan Rigsby, Sr. “He loved the football team, always wore the football jerseys and he zeroed in on this as a young kid.”
Rigsby got one step closer to that dream when he joined the De Beque basketball team.
As a freshman, he averaged 24.3 points and 2.1 steals per game. He never scored fewer than 13 points in a game that season and surpassed 35 points four times. He scored 40 points in a playoff win over North Park.
Rigsby and De Beque continued to excel the next season. Rigsby averaged 21.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game as the Dragons went 25-0 and capped the magical season was a 55-42 win over Sangre de Cristo in the Class 1A state title game.
“The practices we had in this gym were outstanding and he was the leader of that team as a sophomore,” said Jake Higuera, who coached that De Beque team and now coaches Fruita Monument. “We had senior guys who were great but Brennan was the guy who got us there. When he was here, he was all-in every single day.”
Higuera first met Rigsby while coaching middle school-aged football.
“He was the quarterback for the seventh-grade team and the eighth-grade team. He just saw the game differently and worked so hard,” Higuera said. “He’s proof of what’s possible with hard work and dedication.”
After his sophomore season, Rigsby transferred to Wasatch to develop his basketball skills in a way playing at De Beque couldn’t.
It wasn’t an easy decision for him or his parents.
“We all knew it was the best option for him so that he could fine tune his game and get a top notch education,” said Rigsby Sr. “I didn’t call him once for the first week. Throw him to the wolves, I told him that he needed to do this. A week to the day after I called him and then I called him a couple of times a week.”
Rigsby didn’t post eye-popping stats at Wasatch but, as a senior, did go viral for pulling off a between-the-legs dunk in a game. He developed into a strong scorer and joined Northwest Florida after graduating.
“(Northwest Florida coaches) Greg Haier and Chad Donley were good to me. Greg has coached multiple NBA players, one of them is Fred Van Fleet,” Rigsby said. “I knew he could help me develop my game and get me to a higher place.”
Rigsby played in 33 games for the Raiders. He averaged 11.6 points per game, and also was good for 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He made 46.1% of his shots, hit 3-pointers about 37% of the time and sank 74.5% of his free throws.
Rigsby, who is listed 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, then starred in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division I title game against Salt Lake Community College. He scored 24 points, shooting 64% from the floor.
“I’ve been dreaming of this moment since I was a little kid. At first, you know, it’s all just little dreams. But then to actually do it is insane. It’s mind blowing,” Rigsby said. “The reality hit over the summer at a juco jamboree where college coaches watch us play. I started getting some traction in the recruiting trails and it really hit — like, ‘Dang, I can really do this.’ ”
Rigsby has three years of eligibility at Oregon and joins a team that went 20-15 last season. The Ducks lost in the second round of the NIT and lost their top scorer, Will Richardson, to graduation. Rigsby will have an opportunity to compete for playing time and fill that role after Oregon signed a slew of guards this recruiting period.
The sky’s the limit for the high flying guard but he’s mindful of where he first took off. He hopes to make the town of De Beque proud in the Pac-12.
“This is the biggest small community in the world,” he said. “A town of 500 people will fill this gym. A packed to the brim type thing where you have to stand. That’s the special part about it.”