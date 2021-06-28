Tyler Sandoval has taken a long road back home.
And although the view from the first-base dugout is “unbelievably weird,” Suplizio Field never looked better for the former Colorado Mesa catcher who was a standout athlete at Delta High School.
Earlier this month, Sandoval, who graduated from CMU in 2019, playing on the Mavericks’ Division II World Series national runner-up team, was catching for the Southern Illinois Miners of the independent Frontier League. A thumb injury led to his release, but he wasn’t without a team very long.
Grand Junction manager Jimmy Johnson had talked to Sandoval before the season began about signing with the Rockies, but the catcher was already under contract with the Frontier League.
“He called me when I was in Arizona before I reported to Southern Illinois and everything in me said go play in Grand Junction, but I didn’t know what I was allowed to do,” Sandoval said. “I obviously don’t want to burn bridges anywhere in any league with any manager, any person. A couple of years, they could be looking for an assistant coach, who knows?”
After his college career ended, Sandoval wasn’t ready to pack up his shin guards.
“I don’t know how this sounds, but I wanted to go out on my own terms,” he said. “I felt like I still had a lot left, I still love it. I can’t imagine doing anything else, maybe I get into coaching, something like that, maybe a bullpen gig, coaching, see where it takes me. I’ve got a lot of baseball left.”
He played in the Western Canada summer league in 2019 and was set to play this summer for Trois-Rivieres in Quebec. The pandemic quashed that — with the Canadian border closed, the two Frontier League teams in Canada, Trois-Rivieres and Ottawa, had to suspend play this year. Those players were drafted onto other league rosters, sending Sandoval to Marion, Illinois, in May.
He played in only five games before the injury and his release, but he sees that now as a great break. He called Johnson, who invited him to return to Grand Junction for a tryout. The Rockies liked what they saw, signed Sandoval, and he stepped back onto Suplizio Field for the first time on June 13. He’s played in only four games so far, but he knows his role is as the Rockies’ No. 2 catcher, spending most games in the bullpen, with Austin Elder getting most of the playing time behind the plate.
After playing in the California Winter League, Sandoval was in Arizona working out this spring and starting to plan his wedding this December with his fiancee, former CMU volleyball player Ali Svornic. There were times he wondered if he was doing the right thing by continuing to play, and started networking in the strength and conditioning field and in law enforcement. Svornic encouraged him to continue his baseball career if his heart was still in the game.
“I asked a lot of questions, asked if I was doing the right thing, doing the wrong thing, my money, time, you name it, just like everybody else. Without Ali, I don’t think I would have tried to keep going,” he said. “She said, ‘I don’t want you to live with any regrets. I don’t want you to look back in 15, 20 years and say you should have given it another shot.’
“She’s supported me the entire way, financially, emotionally, everything. … It just makes me enjoy it more when I have that kind of support system behind me.”
That includes his entire family — his mom has been in the stands every home game, just like when he was playing for the Mavericks.
In his first four games with the Rockies, Sandoval is 3 for 13 with two RBI, and caught the debut games of two new starting pitchers, Chance Hroch, who signed out of the University of Nebraska, and Israel Fuentes (Hope International), who struck out 10 batters against Billings. Sandoval went 2 for 5 in that game and drove in a pair of runs in the ninth inning of a 6-2 win to put the game out of reach.
When he’s not in the lineup, he watches the game from that “unbelievably weird” first-base dugout (the Mavs use the traditional third-base dugout at their home field) until it’s time to report to the bullpen to get a reliever ready.
He’s cherishing every inning he can continue to play, even more because he’s back home.
“It feels great,” Sandoval said with a big smile. “I mean, I never knew I’d be back playing at Suplizio. It’s amazing.”