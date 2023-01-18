Add team manager to the list of what’s new for Grand Junction’s independent baseball team.
The Grand Junction Jackalopes selected James Frisbie as the team’s new manager in a Tuesday news release. Frisbie replaces Bobby Jenks, who led the club to a Pioneer Baseball League championship in its final season as the Grand Junction Rockies.
Frisbie has decades of experience coaching baseball, including a stop with the Detroit Tigers.
"We’re excited to have James" General Manager Mick Ritter told The Daily Sentinel. “He’s got the experience and knowledge to step right into that role and be a great manager.”
Jenks, who won a World Series with the Chicago White Sox, was with Grand Junction for two seasons. Ritter said that Jenks, who did not live in Grand Junction in the offseason, left so he could spend more time with family.
“He has young kids. Being a manager of a professional baseball team takes away your entire summer, especially being away from home,” Ritter told The Daily Sentinel.
Grand Junction is on its third manager in three seasons.
While turnover like this isn’t unheard of in independent baseball, Ritter said he hopes Frisbie brings stability.
“We’re hoping that with Frisbie, we can keep him for multiple years,” Ritter said. “He was with one of his previous teams for three years. That’s our goal, we don’t want turnover. We wanted Bobby to come back, why break up a good thing? But I completely understand why he left.”
Frisbie pitched for Abilene Christian University and played in the Texas-Louisiana, now-Central, independent baseball league from 1999-2001.
Frisbie has carved out a career coaching since hanging up his cleats. He has been a manager for six seasons in independent ball, with stops in the Central League, South Coast League, Frontier League, American Association and Atlantic League.
Most recently, the Oregon native was a left-handed batting specialist for the Detroit Tigers. The release also said that Frisbie is still searching for an assistant.
"I have a special place in my heart for independent ball," Frisbie, 50, said in the release. "It's where I got my start. A lot of people don't understand how competitive it is and how good these players can be."
Threads on the way
The Jackalopes are still waiting on uniforms and merchandise to arrive, Ritter said.
The club announced its new branding in November and Ritter said owners Future Legends was moving fast with the rollout to get ahead of supply line disruptions for swag and uniforms.
The team has placed orders for on-field hats, uniforms and merchandise. Ritter said he expects everything the team needs to arrive by the start of the season on May 23.
“We’re looking to get the on-field hats by the end of March, early April,” Ritter said. “We have a bunch of other merchandise (and uniforms) on order.
Eyeing Upgrades
The Denver Post reported in November that the club was eyeing upgrades to Suplizio Field, including clubhouses, new ticket windows and redoing the playing surface.
Ritter confirmed that there are additions the club would like to see for Suplizio but said those are lower on the priority list relative to the Grand Junction's city master plan.
“With high school baseball (and JUCO), any work has to start basically as soon as our season ends,” Ritter said.