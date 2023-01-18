Jackalopes logo

Grand Junction Jackalopes

 Photo Courtesy of Grand Junction Jackalopes

Add team manager to the list of what’s new for Grand Junction’s independent baseball team.

The Grand Junction Jackalopes selected James Frisbie as the team’s new manager in a Tuesday news release. Frisbie replaces Bobby Jenks, who led the club to a Pioneer Baseball League championship in its final season as the Grand Junction Rockies.