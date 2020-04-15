Tyler Boggs wanted to win an NJCAA national title with his high school teammate, Trey Morrill.
The two Fruita Monument High School graduates played junior college baseball at Yavapai College in Prescott, Arizona, and had a shot to return home to play in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series this season. The coronavirus pandemic ended that chance, and now the batterymates will attempt to win an NCAA Division II World Series title.
There’s a catch — one will have to beat the other to do that.
Boggs, who will be a junior catcher, committed Tuesday to play at Angelo State next season, with Morrill slated to pitch at Colorado Mesa.
The Rams have become regional rivals with the Mavericks, playing an epic three-game series in the 2019 Super Regionals. The Mavericks won two of the three one-run games in San Angelo, Texas, to reach the Division II World Series, where they finished as national runners-up.
“One of my goals is to win a World Series and based on their past, I have the best chance to do that at Angelo State,” Boggs said after making his verbal commitment.
When reminded he might be playing his former teammate to get that chance, he laughed and said, “I know it. They’re both ranked in the top (five) in the nation.”
The Rams return Nick Seginowich, an all-region catcher in 2019 who was a senior this season. The NCAA granted all players another year of eligibility, and Seginowich plans to return for 2021.
“When I talked to the coach (Kevin Brooks), they said their senior catcher is coming back and they really need another guy behind the plate,” Boggs said. “Right now they have him and he obviously can’t catch every game and they said they want me to come in and battle him to play for that year.”
Boggs was one of three catchers who rotated behind the plate this season for the Roughriders, playing in 13 of 24 games. He was hitting .371 with four doubles, one home run and 10 RBI when the season ended. As a freshman, he played in 35 games, hitting .275 with 11 RBI and five doubles. He credits his improvement to new catching coach Miles Kizer.
“We had a great catching coach this year, Coach Kizer, he came from Western Oregon and he helped me catching more than anybody else ever has,” Boggs said. “I’m sad I didn’t get to work more with him this season.”
When the NJCAA canceled the spring season and Boggs hadn’t found a four-year school, he said he wasn’t worried. A few smaller Division I schools had offered him scholarships but he decided to be patient.
“I know the coaches (at Yavapai) are working their tails off for us, trying to get us to the next spot,” Boggs said. “I wasn’t worried at any point. We still had a lot of coaches coming to games. It wasn’t a big concern, I was kind of just waiting.”
Going to a junior college was the right move for him out of high school, and although he had Division I dreams, he’d rather play for a Division II contender than a small Division I team. He has family in Texas and playing in another baseball hotbed is appealing.
”The best decision I made was going to Yavapai. It was a big change from high school to juco,” he said. “You’re going from practicing four or five days a week for two hours to practicing six days a week for three to four hours, lifting, study hall, all of that. It’s almost a job at a juco because there’s no restrictions on anything.”
There are more restrictions at an NCAA Division II school when it comes to practice hours, and he’s eager to get back on the field. He’s hoping to play summer ball in the West Coast League, if that season isn’t wiped out. Then it’s off to Texas, and maybe, just maybe, a date with his hometown college team in the regional or Super Regional round.
The Rams were 19-3 and ranked No. 5 in the nation, CMU 14-4 and ranked No. 4 by Collegiate Baseball when the season ended last month.
“I hope so,” Boggs said. “I hope that happens.”